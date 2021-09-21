Late Sy Kravitz’s biography: who was Lenny Kravitz’s father?

Sy Kravitz was an American TV producer and former US military officer. He was famous for working with the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) as a film producer. He was also known for being the ex-partner of the famous American actress Roxie Albertha Roker and the father of star singer Lenny Kravitz.

Musician Lenny Kravitz and his father Sy Kravitz at the surprise 80th birthday party for legendary musician Bobby Short, September 12, 2004 at the Rainbow Room in New York City. Photo: Frank Micelotta

Source: Getty Images

Who was Lenny Kravitz’s father? Check out Sy Kravitz’s bio to know more.

Profile summary

Full name : Seymour Kravitz

: Seymour Kravitz Nickname : Sy Kravitz

: Sy Kravitz Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : December 10, 1924

: December 10, 1924 Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, USA

: Brooklyn, New York, USA Date of death : October 29, 2005 (80 years old)

: October 29, 2005 (80 years old) Place of death: New York City

New York City Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Judaism

: Judaism Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 7”

: 5’ 7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 136

: 136 Weight in kilograms : 62

: 62 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Jean Kaufman

: Jean Kaufman Father : Joseph Kravtiz

: Joseph Kravtiz Siblings : 1

: 1 Ex-wives : Erika and Roxie Roker

: Erika and Roxie Roker Children : 3

: 3 High school : Beverly Hills High School

: Beverly Hills High School Profession: Military man and TV producer

Sy Kravitz’s biography

The late Sy Kravitz’s real name was Seymour Kravitz. He was born on December 10, 1924, in Brooklyn, New York City, United States of America. His parents were Jean Kaufman and Joseph Kravitz. Jean Kaufman was a housewife and dedicated most of her time to raising the family, while Joseph Kravitz had a job at a telecommunication company.

Seymour was raised in Brooklyn alongside his younger brother, Leonard M. Kravitz. Seymour and Leonard enjoyed their childhood moments and even served in the military together. Leonard died in the Korean War.

Education

Sy Kravitz attended Beverly Hills High School and later joined a university where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1946.

Career

Seymour served in the US Army as a soldier and later joined the entertainment industry as a TV producer.

Cynthia Garrett (R) with Sy Kravitz, attend "The Pusher's Ball" to benefit the "Keep A Child Alive" charity at The Angel Orensanz Foundation Center for the Arts. Photo: Peter Kramer

Source: Getty Images

Military

Sy joined the US Army after the completion of his university education. He joined the service as a Green Beret and gradually rose to the position of sergeant. During his service time, he fought in the Second World War and the Korean War.

Besides being a soldier, he also worked as a news reporter during the Vietnam War.

Film production

After spending a significant period of his adult life in the military, he ventured into TV production. He was in charge of developing and overseeing the video aspect of the National Broadcasting Company (NBC), and he gained prominence during the period.

He was featured in the documentary Sid Bernstein Presents in 2010.

Net worth

Seymour’s exact net worth cannot be established accurately, but the Net Worth Post website alleges that Sy Kravitz’s net worth is $6 million.

Who was Sy Kravitz married to?

The iconic TV producer married Erika in 1948. The couple was blessed with two children named Laurie and Tedi Kravitz. The marriage did not stand the test of time, and they divorced in 1955.

Sy Kravitz’s second marriage was in 1963 when he tied the knot with actress Roxie Roker. After approximately two decades of marriage, Sy Kravitz and Roxie Roker divorced in 1985. Roxie Roker died from breast cancer in 1995.

Roxie Roker (as Helen Willis) in the CBS television situation comedy, The Jeffersons. Premier episode aired January 18, 1975. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

Who were Lenny Kravitz’s parents?

Lenny Kravitz was born on May 26, 1964, in Manhattan, New York, to his parents Seymour Kravitz and Roxie Roker. Unfortunately, Lenny Kravitz’s mom and dad have passed on.

Where are Sy Kravitz’s children?

Seymour had three children from his first and second marriage. After his first divorce, Erika had custody of their two children Laurie and Tedi. Besides their names, no more information is available about the children.

From his second marriage with Roxie, Seymour was Lenny Kravitz’s father. Lenny Kravitz is a popular American singer.

Relationship between Sy Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz

The relationship between Lenny and Seymour deteriorated with time. Lenny left home after a heated argument with his father when he was 16 years old.

However, before he passed on, Lenny and his father reconciled their differences.

When did Sy Kravitz die?

Sy Kravitz was diagnosed with leukaemia and succumbed to the disease on October 29, 2005, in New York City when he was 80 years old. A couple of days after his demise, his musician son Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to him at a concert in Connecticut.

Sy Kravitz is remembered for serving in the US military and also being a veteran American TV producer.

