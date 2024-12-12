Reactions as Tinubu Meets with APC Governors, Photos, Other Details Emerge
- The meeting, chaired by Governor Hope Uzodinma, focused on enhancing collaboration, economic growth, infrastructure, security, and poverty reduction
- Nigerians expressed both optimism and scepticism, with some appreciating the dialogue and others questioning its potential impact
- Comments ranged from hopeful wishes for tangible progress to criticism of perceived inaction
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a strategic meeting on Wednesday with governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states to discuss critical national issues.
The meeting, chaired by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who heads the Progressive Governors Forum, took place at the State House in Abuja.
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, the Vice Chairman of the Forum, also attended alongside other APC governors.
The discussions reportedly focused on enhancing federal-state collaboration, economic development, infrastructure, security, and poverty reduction.
The meeting underscored Tinubu’s intent to foster cooperation across tiers of government to implement his administration’s agenda.
Nigerians react to Tinubu's meeting with APC govs
Nigerians have responded to the meeting with diverse opinions. While some see it as a positive step toward solving pressing issues, others remain skeptical about the impact of such engagements, as reported by Nigerian Tribune.
A Twitter user @DejiBright tweeted,
“Meetings are good, but where are the actions? Nigerians are waiting.”
Another user, @ZainabLoyal, commented,
“At least they’re discussing key issues like poverty and security. That’s a start.”
@salim_rash27545 said:
"What’s progressive about these fools?"
@Kristova1030 said:
"May their discussion is fruitful and beneficial to the common man in Nigeria."
See the photos below:
Tinubu vows to return Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso to ECOWAS
In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the interest and welfare of the citizens in Niger Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso remain a priority for leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Receiving the President of Germany, Frank–Walter Steinmeier, in a state visit at the presidential villa, Abuja, President Tinubu, who is the chairman of ECOWAS, noted that the leadership of the three countries had been reluctant to bring out transition programmes with clear dates.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944