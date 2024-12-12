The meeting, chaired by Governor Hope Uzodinma, focused on enhancing collaboration, economic growth, infrastructure, security, and poverty reduction

Nigerians expressed both optimism and scepticism, with some appreciating the dialogue and others questioning its potential impact

Comments ranged from hopeful wishes for tangible progress to criticism of perceived inaction

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a strategic meeting on Wednesday with governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states to discuss critical national issues.

The meeting, chaired by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who heads the Progressive Governors Forum, took place at the State House in Abuja.

APC governors and President Tinubu meet in Abuja

Source: Twitter

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, the Vice Chairman of the Forum, also attended alongside other APC governors.

The discussions reportedly focused on enhancing federal-state collaboration, economic development, infrastructure, security, and poverty reduction.

The meeting underscored Tinubu’s intent to foster cooperation across tiers of government to implement his administration’s agenda.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's meeting with APC govs

Nigerians have responded to the meeting with diverse opinions. While some see it as a positive step toward solving pressing issues, others remain skeptical about the impact of such engagements, as reported by Nigerian Tribune.

A Twitter user @DejiBright tweeted,

“Meetings are good, but where are the actions? Nigerians are waiting.”

Another user, @ZainabLoyal, commented,

“At least they’re discussing key issues like poverty and security. That’s a start.”

@salim_rash27545 said:

"What’s progressive about these fools?"

@Kristova1030 said:

"May their discussion is fruitful and beneficial to the common man in Nigeria."

See the photos below:

