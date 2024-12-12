Nigerian movie star Femi Adebayo set the cinema on fire last night as he premiered his new movie Seven Doors

The movie features Chioma Akpotha as the Queen, alongside other talented movie stars, who graced the screens with their creativity

A video of his magnificent entrance into the event has circulated social media, earning him accolades from his fans

Nigerians are full of joy to see that Femi Adebayo's most-anticipated movie, Seven Doors, will be released on Netflix on December 13, 2024.

The exceptional movie actor premiered the movie on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. The event was designed according to the theme of the movie.

Femi Adebayo shines as he makes entrance at his movie premiere. Credit: @femiadebayosalami, @Chiomaakpotha

The man of the hour, Femi Adebayo, drove into the event in a classic convertible Benz, with his on-screen Queen Chioma Akpotha and their children seated at the back. Adebayo and Akpotha rocked matching Aso-Oke outfits with matching accessories while their screen kids also twinned.

They stepped out and received a grand welcome with great music as they both boogied down with smiles and laughter.

Speaking about the movie on social media was Kie Kie, who noted that Femi Adebayo outdid himself and that he was yet to get over the movie.

Many celebrate Femi Adebayo

@legalislander:

"December film money is meant for everyone who put in the work, well don to ,femi ,mercy igbe,toyin and funke,the sky is big enough to accommodate all."

@officialiron_lady:

"You see this Aunty Chioma, she's the Female Odogwuress silencer in the Nollywood movie. She doesn't make noise but she would kill a character with her femininity."

@satindoll_trish:

"Now this is what I call an entrance. I just kept Staring at Chioma Chukwuka. That woman is something else,"

@lily_arims:

"Omor premier don too much, imagine been invited to like 4 movie premiere as a celebrity in one day."

@dillydoby:

"Omo our actors are on a roll,"

@ayocakes_bites:

"Make me sef change my carrier to acting😢."

Femi Adebayo Awarded N25m

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo Salami updated Nigerians on his fight against piracy after taking an online TV to court.

In a recent development, the movie star was awarded N25 million by the court after winning his case against the YouTube channel.

Many of Femi Adebayo’s fans and celebrity colleagues reacted to the good news on his Instagram page.

