A pure water seller got people talking on social media after a video showed him speaking fluent English

The video posted online by a lady shows the moment the pure water seller engaged her in a discussion

The video she posted, which shows her and the pure water seller, has generated reactions on social media

A young Nigerian lady was stunned after she came across a pure water seller who spoke fluent English.

The video shows the moment the young man, who could be seen holding two bottles of water, spoke to the lady, who was glued to the words the young man spoke in the video.

Lady shocked after meeting pure water seller who speaks perfect English. Photo Source: TikTok/veeymedia

Source: TikTok

English-speaking pure water seller impresses lady

The young man identified himself as a pure water seller in the video while also speaking about what the lady does.

The words he spoke in the video caught her attention, and she took to social media to share a video of the moment the young man spoke.

In her caption of the TikTok video, the lady wrote:

"I went for an outdoor shoot with my client and we met this bottled water vendor on the street. He was so articulate, I couldn’t even say anything…"

She explained that she had gone out to meet her client and happened to see a bottled water seller on the street; however, she was captivated by his spoken English.

Pure water seller speaks fluent English, video melts hearts online. Photo Source: TikTok/veeymedia

Source: TikTok

@veeymedia added in the video:

"Ohhhh if life was a little bit kind to him, so many people are just out there with lots of potentials buried underneath survival!!"

"Phewwwwwwwww!"

Many people who watched the video were also glued to the words of the young man as they stormed the comment section to speak about him.

Reactions as pure water seller speaks English

prettiest_favy noted:

"Very educated guy,I have come across him behind oti ikpokpan road."

God_never_fails shared:

"This guy is good in promotion."

official_dorcas12 added:

"The guy speak well I but glass from he some months ago very friendly and humble."

Melanie’s POV noted:

"I always see him around that kada plaza."

Chi baby said:

"I know he is a very good guy he sell eye glass last year this year was surprised see him selling water."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a sachet water seller caught people’s attention after a video of him selling his pure water went viral online.

In the video, the man placed the water in a cooler and used a spoon and tray to serve customers neatly, which surprised many people.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian boy who sells pure water melted hearts online after a video showed him celebrating a female graduate.

In the video, the boy happily wrote on the lady’s sign-out shirt after she finished her exams. While writing, he prayed that none of her children would end up selling pure water like him in the future.

Trained nurse seen hawking pure water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a trained nurse named Rachel A. A. Darko was seen selling pure water on the street after she could not get a job for many years.

She studied nursing but stayed without work for about five years, so she had to sell water in Accra, Ghana, to survive.

Source: Legit.ng