One of the top-rated TikTok influencers, Peller, born Habeeb Hamzat, is celebrating his mother on her birthday

Peller shared a sweet video between him and his mother as they had a playful but cute moment online

His fans could not help but gush over his mother's beauty as they stormed his social media page with compliments

For the first time, TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat has shown the world his beautiful mother as she adds another year today, December 10, 2024.

Peller, who is notable for his dramatic online display and questionable grammar, shared the heart-warming video online.

In the clip, the influencer was seen making a video of himself and his mother smiling at the camera and having an inaudible conversation.

At some point, he playfully tugged at her cheeks as he towered over her. The sweet video of the mother and son has now circulated on social media, and many question why he had never posted her beautiful face before.

It will be recalled that Peller was also at Funke Akindele's movie premiere of Everybody Loves Jenifa. However, a clip of the actress knocking him on the head trended online.

Many celebrate Peller's mum

Peller, Jarvis leave many guessing

Legit.ng, in a previous post, stated that Nigerian social media sensations Peller and Jarvis confused their fans and friends with an online post.

The comedian shared a series of pictures online as he claimed that his female colleague was reportedly pregnant.

In the picture that has captured the attention of many online, the renowned robot girl is seen cradling her baby bump as they both pose for a camera moment.

