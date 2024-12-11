The FCT High Court ordered the remand of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello in Kuje Correctional Centre over alleged N110 billion fraud

Senator Dino Melaye expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, claiming he had predicted Bello’s imprisonment six years ago

The N110 billion money laundering case could set a significant precedent, with legal analysts closely watching the proceedings scheduled for January and February 2025

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has remanded former governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello in Kuje correctional centre over an alleged N110 billion fraud case.

Legit.ng reported that the ruling came after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Bello of money laundering. This prompted Justice Maryann Anenih to adjourn the case for hearing on January 29 and 30 and February 25 and 27, 2025.

The judge previously declined to grant bail to the former governor, citing that the application was filed prematurely.

Justice Maryann Anenih, in her ruling, explained that the application was submitted before the first defendant was either in custody or present in court, rendering it invalid.

“Accordingly, the application, having been filed prematurely, is hereby denied,” she stated.

Melaye claims prediction fulfilled

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, who has been a political arch-rival to Bello since 2016, following a fallout shortly after Bello became governor of Kogi State, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Melaye claimed he had predicted Bello’s legal downfall six years ago.

“Six years ago, SDM predicted Yahaya Bello would end up in prison. Today, he will be spending Christmas in Kuje prison.

"All powers belong to God,” Melaye wrote, referencing his long-standing opposition to the ex-governor.

Furthermore, Melaye was seen in a video jubilating and reiterating his earlier warnings about Bello’s alleged corruption during his tenure as governor.

What next in Bello's alleged fraud case?

The court has scheduled hearings on the N110 billion money laundering charges for early 2025.

Legal analysts suggest that the proceedings could set a significant precedent for anti-corruption efforts in the country.

See the video here:

Gunmen abduct Yahaya Bello's aide

In another development, Legit.ng reported that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly abducted Kabiru Onyene, an aide to Yahaya Bello.

Onyene was abducted in his office, at Okene in Kogi around 7.05pm on Monday, December 9.

Gun-wielding men in their numbers reportedly took him to an unknown destination.

