Bishop Abioye: Dino Melaye Mentions Why He Didn't Attend Shiloh 2024
Abuja, FCT - Senator Dino Melaye has revealed why he skipped this year's (2024) Shiloh, an annual event hosted by the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel).
According to Melaye, Bishop David Abioye's absence, a recently retired revered pastor in the church, affected Shiloh "somehow."
The former senator wondered why Bishop David Oyedepo, who is older, remains in service while the younger Bishop Abioye is "forcefully retired."
Melaye's controversial statement about Bishop Abioye's retirement and his absence from Shiloh may spark fresh speculations about internal changes within the church's leadership.
His tweet reads:
"I did not attend Shiloh 2024. Because Shiloh without Bishop Abioye is somehow. I can't understand why Bishop Oyedepo, who is older, is not retired, and it is Bishop Abioye who is younger that should be forcefully retired. God did not retire Abioye,only Oyedepo did. Let's watch.."
Source: Legit.ng
