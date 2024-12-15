Nigerian singer Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu revealed her desire to have another child preferably a boy

The mother of one recently hosted a live video section with her fans on TikTok where she opened up to her daughter Imade

Imade’s reaction to the announcement had her mum reminding her of the duties at stake once the baby arrived

Nigerian businesswoman Sophia Momodu has shared her desire to have another child, a sibling for her daughter Imade Adeleke.

Sophia and Imade had an interactive session that went viral after months of living undercover amid problems with her ex Davido.

Sophia Momodu shared desire of having a second child. Credit: @therealsophiamomodu

After months of keeping a low profile due to ongoing issues with her ex Davido, Sophia and Imade shared an online interactive session with their fans.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Sophia casually expressed her wish to extend her family. Imade was taken aback and mentioned that the businesswoman had plans to stress her out.

Sophia, however, didn’t decline the little girl's thoughts and highlighted that she would be the one to bathe and clean their newborn.

Watch the video below:

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Davido's first baby mama and businesswoman, Sophia Momodu, trended online over a video of a new mansion she shared.

The mother of one showed the exterior and gave fans a sneak peek of the interior and staircase. According to the 37-year-old, she could not hide her blessings anymore. After she posted a video of the mansion, the real estate company, whose identity was concealed, said that it was not Sophia Momodu they sold that mansion unit to.

Sophia Momodu's video stirred excitement from her fans as they penned congratulatory messages to her.

Following that a real estate company has lambasted the entrepreneur for claiming she is the owner of a newly built mansion.

They stated that the unit was sold to another client. In addition, they alleged that she lied with so much effrontery and guts.

How Davido responded to Sophia Momodu

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido reacted to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu's lengthy counter-affidavit, which emerged online.

The music star expressed displeasure at Sophia Momodu for mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in the affidavit.

Davido hinted he was done battling with her over Imade's custody, adding that his daughter would come to him when she becomes an adult.

