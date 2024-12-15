Nova Bank has announced a new opportunity for recent graduates looking to launch their banking career

The bank, which recently began commercial banking operation, said it is looking to groom the next generation of innovators

Successful applicants will have a chance to get hands-on experience and mentorship from NOVA's top executives

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nova Bank, Nigeria's newest commercial bank, has announced it is accepting applications from qualified Nigerian graduates for its graduate trainee program.

The programme offers graduates a pathway into the organisation and banking career.

Nova Bank receives permission to become a commercial bank Photo credit: Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy

Source: Getty Images

The bank announced the new opportunity in a statement published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

Nova bank statement reads:

"Nova Bank aims to become “Africa’s most preferred financial solutions provider,” delivering exceptional value in the markets we serve through our philosophy of new thinking and new opportunities. We are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of innovators who will join us on this journey and drive the next wave of banking revolution.

"The Nova graduate trainee program is a one-year intensive world-class training that offers a unique blend of classroom training, hands-on experience, and mentorship from Nova’s top executives.

"You will work on impactful projects, explore our customer-centric solutions, and gain a deep understanding of Nova’s innovative approach to banking, including cutting-edge digital services and strategies.

"If you are ready to launch your career in an organization where customer satisfaction, technology, and growth are at the core, the Nova graduate trainee program is your launchpad to success."

Requirements to apply for the position

NOVA states that its Graduate Trainee Program (NGTP) interested candidates must have the following:

Have a bachelor's degree from a reputable university

A minimum of a second-class upper (2:1)

Completed NYSC

Not more than 27 years of age

To apply, use this link to fill out the form.

NOVA Bank becomes a national commercial bank

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NOVA Bank officially commenced operations as a National commercial bank in July 2024.

The bank's first commercial banking branch was opened in the Victoria Island area of Lagos.

In a statement, the bank promised an unwavering commitment to customer focus and exceptional service delivery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng