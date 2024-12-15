The Edo State Police Command intervened on December 14, rescuing two individuals, including a minor, from a mob

Eyewitnesses revealed that the alleged victim later admitted to testing his manhood and finding it intact

The police have released the suspects to their relatives for medical treatment and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the bizarre incident while urging the public to reject jungle justice

The Edo State Police Command acted swiftly on Saturday, December 14, rescuing two individuals from a mob that was attempting to lynch them over allegations of stealing a man’s manhood.

The two suspects, including a minor, were accused of committing the bizarre crime, but the situation took an unexpected turn after the alleged victim retracted his claim.

Eyewitness account and police intervention

According to eyewitnesses, the victim initially claimed that his manhood had been stolen, which quickly incited the mob's violent response.

However, in a shocking twist, sources revealed that the man later admitted to testing his manhood and found it to be functioning properly, raising questions about the validity of the accusation, The Punch reported.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Yamu, confirmed the intervention, stating,

"The person alleged to have stolen the manhood and the little boy were rescued to the station amidst the mob trying to lynch them."

The police acted quickly, securing the suspects and taking them into custody before the situation could escalate further, Vanguard reported.

Investigation and call for justice

The police have since released the suspects to their relatives for medical treatment after preliminary investigations.

The Edo State Police Command assured the public that they are continuing their efforts to trace the alleged victim and uncover the truth behind the bizarre incident.

