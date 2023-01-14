Valeria Carruyo's biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Valeria Carruyo is a young TikTok star, model and social media influencer from Venezuela. She rose to stardom on TikTok. Currently, she boasts a considerable fan base on her TikTok account and other social media platforms.

Photo: @valeriascarruyo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Valeria Carruyo is a popular social media personality who has become famous because of her consistent and engaging content on various social media platforms, especially TikTok. She has worked with other social media stars, such as Charlie Lopez.

Profile summary

Full name Valeria Carruyo Gender Female Date of birth 26 January 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Maracaibo, Venezuela Current residence Venezuela Nationality Venezuelan Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, model, social media influencer Net worth $300 thousand - $400 thousand Instagram @valeriascarruyo

Valeria Carruyo's biography

The social media entertainer was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela. She has one sibling, a sister. Valeria is a Venezuelan national of mixed ethnicity. She completed her high school education in 2019 and later joined college to study law.

How old is Valeria Carruyo

The TikTok celebrity is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 January 2003. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Valeria is a Tik Tok star, gamer, model and social media influencer. She is popularly known for sharing lip-syncs, dance and short comedy clips on TikTok. At the time of writing, the account has over 9.4 million followers and more than 227 million likes.

The social media sensation is famous and active on Instagram, with 1.4 million followers. She uses the account to share her lifestyle pictures. She is also on Twitter with over 72 thousand followers.

Valeria created her self-titled YouTube channel on 26 January 2014. Currently, the channel has 18 thousand subscribers, having uploaded only four videos. She also has a Twitch account with more than 20 thousand followers.

What is Valeria Carruyo's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of between $300,000 and $400,000. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours and brand endorsement deals with brands such as Fashion Nova.

Who is Valeria Carruyo's boyfriend?

The social media personality is not dating anyone at the moment. She is seemingly single because she has never shared any information concerning her previous or current relationships.

What is Valeria Carruyo's height?

The TikTok celebrity stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Valeria Carruyo

Who is Valeria Carruyo? She is a Venezuelan-based TikTok star, model and social media personality. When is Valeria Carruyo's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 26 January. What is Valeria Carruyo's age? She is 20 years old as of 2023. What is Valeria Carruyo's height? She stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. Who is Valeria Carruyo's boyfriend? The social media sensation is currently presumed to be single. What is Valeria Carruyo's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. What is Valeria Carruyo's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $300,000 and $400,000. Where is Valeria Carruyo from? She was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela.

Valeria Carruyo is a popular internet personality known for her entertaining content on TikTok. She has gained significant popularity across various social media platforms, particularly on TikTok and Instagram.

READ ALSO: Runik's biography: age, height, real name, net worth, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published Runik's biography. He is a digital content creator best recognized for uploading pranks, challenges, comedy, vlogs and reaction videos on his YouTube channel. He also commands a huge fan base on TikTok and Instagram.

Runik was born Mike Castillo in Louisiana, United States. He is also a singer, and some of his hit songs include I Can't Lie, Last Time, and I Know. He is a father of two, Lil Ressiah and Zariyah Lynn Castillo.

Source: Legit.ng