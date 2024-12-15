Sunday Igboho, the self-acclaimed Yoruba nation activist, has called on President Bola Tinubu to call Vice President Kashim Shettima

Yoruba nation activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has called on President Bola Tinubu to caution Vice President Kashim Shettima over his recent attacks on Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the British Conservative Party.

According to Igboho, Shettima's actions are unwarranted and amount to a verbal war against Badenoch, who was simply expressing her opinion on corruption in Nigeria and proclaiming her Indigenous Yoruba identity.

Igboho noted that Shettima's behaviour is unacceptable, especially considering that Badenoch was merely stating the obvious about the pervasive corruption in Nigeria's system. He emphasized that as Vice President, Shettima should focus on performing his duties rather than launching verbal attacks on individuals who express their opinions.

When Shettima tackled Kemi Badenoch

It is recalled that Shettima had reportedly chided Badenoch for making some scathing comments on corruption in Nigeria, proclaiming her Indigenous Yoruba identity, and refusing to be lumped with Northern Nigeria.

Igboho also drew parallels between Shettima's behaviour and the experiences of others who have spoken out against corruption and injustice in Nigeria. He cited his own experience, where security agents stormed his residence and killed two people, as an example of the risks of speaking truth to power.

Furthermore, Igboho highlighted the suffering of the majority of Nigerians, who are struggling with poverty, insecurity, and other challenges. He emphasized that instead of addressing these issues, Shettima is busy engaging in verbal spats with individuals like Badenoch.

Igboho: Buhari's aide reacts to UK's response

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, has mocked Sunday Igboho for submitting a petition against the federal government over his secession move.

Ahmad, in his reaction to the move, said Igboho and others were unpatriotic, adding that it was a period that Nigeria was no longer a colony of the British.

The former presidential aide then expressed satisfaction with the UK envoy's response to Igboho that Nigeria is a sovereign nation and that Igboho's petition was not within the UK's jurisprudence.

