President Bola Tinubu's senior special assistant on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has tackled Kemi Badenoch, UK Conservative Party leader

Kemi Badenock came under fire over his recent comment against Nigeria, which has generated reactions from Nigerians, including Vice President Kashim Shettima

Badenoch has described Nigeria as a country plagued by corruption, insecurity and a lack of connection with the country's northern region

Temitope Ajayi, a Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, has accused UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch of spreading "outright lies" about Nigeria. Ajayi's accusation follows Badenoch's recent comments about her upbringing in Nigeria, which she described as plagued by insecurity, corruption, and a lack of connection with the country's northern region.

Badenoch's comments have sparked a heated debate, with some Nigerians defending her right to express her opinions and others criticizing her for "denigrating" Nigeria. Vice President Kashim Shettima has also weighed in, suggesting that Badenoch could "remove the Kemi from her name" if she was ashamed of her Nigerian heritage.

Presidency speaks on Kemi Badenoch's attack on Nigeria Photo Credit: @KemiBadenoch, @KashimSM

Source: Twitter

Kemi Badenoch stood by his words

However, Badenoch has stood by her statements, with her spokesperson stating that she "is not the PR for Nigeria." It's worth noting that Badenoch's comments about Nigeria are not entirely unfounded. As Cheta Nwanze, a Nigerian commentator, pointed out, Nigeria does have significant challenges, including corruption, insecurity, and a lack of economic opportunities.

According to The Guardian, Nwanze also argued that Badenoch's comments were not entirely accurate and that she was "talking to people we consider foreigners" about Nigeria's problems.

Some Nigerians have also criticized Ajayi's accusation against Badenoch, arguing that it is hypocritical to defend Nigeria's honour while ignoring the country's real problems. As Nwanze pointed out, Nigerians often enable their politicians' policy directions, even when those policies are detrimental to the country's development.

Igboho speaks on Shettima versus Kemi Badenoch

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sunday Igboho, the self-acclaimed Yoruba nation activist, has called on President Bola Tinubu to call Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Igboho made the call in defence of Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the British Conservative Party, who recently denounced her Nigerian origin.

Shettima had recently criticised the British political over her comment against Nigeria, asking her to drop her Nigerian name because she cannot identify with the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng