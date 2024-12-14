Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Maiduguri, Borno state - Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the payment of December salary to civil servants in Borno state.

Zulum said all workers should have a sense of belonging during and after the yuletide.

The early December salary payment will enable residents to prepare and celebrate the yuletide season without financial hindrance. Photo credit: Babagana Zulum

Source: Facebook

The governor’s Spokesperson, Dauda Illiya, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, December 14.

As reported by The Punch, Illiya disclosed that Governor Zulum approved the December salary payment on Friday, December 13, 2024.

“Governor Zulum directed as usual that no affected Christians, Muslims, and others should while away their time without feeling a sense of belonging during and after the yuletide, considering the multi-inclusivity and socio-cultural togetherness that exists between the peaceful people of Borno, especially at this period”.

He explained that the early December salary payment will enable residents to prepare and celebrate the yuletide season without financial hindrance.

Illiya added that the decision aligns with Governor Zulum’s dedication to fostering inclusivity.

Legit.ng recalls that Borno state government started paying the new minimum wage of N70,000 to civil servants in the state.

The Chairman of the new Minimum Wage Committee in Borno, Dr Babagana Mallambe, said workers started receiving their minimum wage alert last Friday, November 1.

According to Mallambe, all categories of civil servants in the northeastern state had started receiving the minimum wage.

Christmas bonus: Nigerian governor announces N150k for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ebonyi governor Francis Nwifuru announced ₦150,000 Christmas bonuses for each worker in the state.

Monday Uzor, the chief press secretary to the governor, confirmed the development in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 12.

In December 2023, the governor announced a ₦100,000 Christmas bonus for the worker, and the 2024 bonus had a significantly different.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng