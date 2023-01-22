Mulan Hernandez's biography: age, height, who is she dating?

Mulan Hernandez is an American Houston-based entrepreneur and Instagram model. She came into the limelight after she started sharing engaging content on Instagram, which caught the attention of many people. The model’s fame is also partly attributed to her relationship with US basketball star Bol Bol.

Photo: @mulanhernandez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mulan Hernandez began her social media entertainment career on Instagram, posting lifestyle and modelling pictures. She endorses multiple brands, such as Fashion Nova and is also in the vacation rental space business. The celebrity is reportedly in a relationship with Bol Bol, a professional NBA player.

Profile summary

Full name Mulan Hernandez Gender Female Date of birth 30 January 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 38-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 97-71-97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Bol Bol School Walnut Hills High School College Georgia State University Profession Social media model, entrepreneur Net worth $400 thousand Instagram @mulanhernandez

Mulan Hernandez’s biography

The social media model was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. She was raised alongside a younger brother who was murdered in 2022. Unfortunately, her father also passed away in 2022.

The online entertainer is an American national of mixed ethnicity. She currently resides in Houston, Texas, USA.

She completed her high school education at Walnut Hills High School and later pursued higher education at Georgia State University.

What is Mulan Hernandez’s age?

The Instagram model is 22 years old as of 2023. She was born on 30 January 2001. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why is Mulan Hernandez so famous?

Hernandez is best recognised as a fashion influencer, social media model, and entrepreneur. She first caught public attention after she started sharing her modelling and lifestyle pictures on Instagram, where she boasts 827K followers as of writing. In addition, she uses the platform to endorse bands such as Fashion Nova and Stats Charlotte.

She uploads lip-syncs, dance, and fashion tips videos on her TikTok page which is also fast gaining prominence. On the other hand, her Twitter account has garnered more than 114 thousand followers as of writing.

Besides her social media endeavours, the Cincinnati native is a businesswoman owning rental spaces under Airbnb vacation rental company. She promotes her rental spaces on her social media platforms.

What is Mulan Hernandez’s net worth?

The fashion influencer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $400 thousand. Her primary sources of income include her successful social media endeavours and earnings from rental spaces.

Is Mulan Hernandez dating anyone?

She has been in a relationship with Sudanese-American professional basketball player Bol Bol. The couple reportedly started dating in 2021, and in 2022, they were rumoured to have broken up following cheating allegations.

Despite the speculations about the end of their relationship, neither of them has confirmed whether they are no longer an item.

What are Mulan Hernandez’s measurements?

Mulan Hernandez’s height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Her measurements are 38-28-38 inches (97-71-97 centimetres).

Fast facts about Mulan Hernandez

Who is Mulan Hernandez? She is an entrepreneur and internet personality known for being the girlfriend of NBA player Bol Bol. When was Mulan Hernandez born? The Instagram model was born on 30 January 2001. She is 22 years old as of 2023. What happened to Mulan Hernandez’s brother? Her younger brother was murdered in early 2022. What is Mulan Hernandez’s nationality? She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Where does Mulan Hernandez live now? The Fashion Nova ambassador lives in Houston, Texas, USA. What does Mulan Hernandez do for a living? She is an entrepreneur owning vacation rental spaces and an Instagram model promoting multiple brands. How much is Mulan Hernandez worth? Her net worth is alleged to be about $400 thousand. How tall is Mulan Hernandez? Bol Bol’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Mulan Hernandez is best recognised as an online influencer with a considerable audience on Instagram, where she shares engaging content and promotes various business brands. She is also known for being the girlfriend of professional basketball player Bol Bol.

READ ALSO: Ifedioku (Klara Kalu)’s biography: age, net worth, state of origin

Legit.ng recently shared Ifedioku’s biography. She is a model, humanitarian, model, and social media influencer from Abia State, Nigeria. Her content on social media relates to fashion, lifestyle, and modelling, and she has garnered a considerable audience.

Ifedioku real name is Klara Bella Ekemma Kalu. She is on different social media platforms and regularly shares engaging content with her fans. She is charitable and has volunteered in many organisations donating relief materials to the less privileged.

Source: Legit.ng