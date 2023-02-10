Cale Saurage’s biography: age, height, parents, net worth

Cale Saurage is a TikTok star, singer, content creator and social media influencer from the United States. He is best known for sharing dance, reactions, lips-syncs, comedic dubs and sketches on TikTok, where he has amassed a vast following.

Cale Saurage created his second TikTok page in Dec 2018. It was after his first TikTok account, which had garnered 98 million hearts was deleted. He has worked alongside social media stars like Cassidy Condie, DanRue, Nick Kosir, and Tay.

Full name Cale Saurage Nickname Cowboy Cale Gender Male Date of birth 27 February 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth California, United States Current residence Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Shelly Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Cassidy Condie Profession TikTok star, YouTuber, entrepreneur Net worth $1.2 million TikTok @calegoes YouTube Cale Saurage

Cale Saurage's biography

The social media entertainer was born in California, United States, but currently resides in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. His mother is Shelly, the CEO and founder of Body Sculpt Barre, while his father is an entrepreneur. Cale Saurage's parents occasionally appear in his videos.

He grew up alongside his younger sister named Riley. She is a social media sensation and model with a huge fan base on TikTok.

What is Cale Saurage's age?

The TikTok star is 25 years old as of 2023. He was born on 27 February 1998, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

He is a TikTok star, digital content creator, musician and social media influencer. He is known for his lip-sync, POVs, pranks, reactions, dancing, singing, comedic dubs and sketches videos on TikTok, where he commands a significant following. Currently, he has garnered over six million followers, and his videos have reached more than 109 million likes.

The young American entrepreneur is also active and famous on Instagram, mainly sharing dance and short comedy-related videos. He boasts 492 thousand followers at the time of writing. He is also on Twitter with 99 thousand followers.

Cale created his self-titled YouTube channel on 16 May 2009. As of this writing, the channel has 441 thousand subscribers, having uploaded vlogs, racing, pranks, challenges and music videos.

Saurage is an entrepreneur. He owns an online fashion merch, DamnBaby, selling stickers, phone cases, and hoodies. He is also a singer and has released singles such as Cowboy Anthem, Toothed Up, Take Me Home and the latest song, Cry Baby Bye Baby ft. Mouse On Tha Track.

What is Cale Saurage's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $1.2 million. He earns his income from his music and social media career. He owns an online merch, which adds to his total income.

Who is Cale Saurage dating?

The TikTok celebrity is currently in a relationship with his fellow TikTok star Cassidy Condie. Cassidy frequently appears in Cale's videos.

Cale Saurage's boxing match

On 12 June 2021, a boxing match between YouTubers and TikTokers was held at Hard Rock Stadium in the United States. Cale fought against a Canadian YouTuber, Ryan Johnson. He was better initially, as he won the first two rounds. Eventually, Ryan won the match by ending the fight in the fourth round via knockout after knocking Cale three times.

How tall is Cale Saurage?

The TikTok star is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 158 pounds or 72 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Cale Saurage? He is a TikTok star, singer and social media influencer. How old is Cale Saurage? The singer is 25 years old as of 2023. When is Cale Saurage's birthday? He marks his birthday on 27 February. Who is Cale Saurage's mom? His mother is called Shelly. What is Cale Saurage's height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Does Cale Saurage have a kid? The American YouTube star is yet to have children. Is Cale Saurage dating? Yes, he is dating Cassidy Condie, a TikTok star and social media influencer. Where does Cale Saurage live? The TikTok star currently resides in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. Where is Cale Saurage from? He hails from California, United States.

Cale Saurage is a famous TikTok star, singer and social media personality. He has gained significant popularity across various social media platforms, particularly on TikTok and Instagram. He currently lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States.

