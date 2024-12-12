Ademola Lookman is the favourite to claim the 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football Men's Player of the Year award

The versatile Atalanta attacker is also linked with transfers to several clubs across Europe's footballing circles

The marquee Nigerian forward has subtly hinted at the possibility of joining a Spanish La Liga outfit in a recent interview

Ademola Lookman’s immediate future has become a hot topic ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

The Nigerian forward, widely regarded as the favourite to claim the prestigious Player of the Year prize, has attracted interest from several top European clubs.

Having elevated his game to new heights this season, Lookman continues to impress with his consistency.

Ademola Lookman during the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at Stadio di Bergamo on December 10, 2024. Image: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

The former Everton forward recently added to his goal tally with a stunning strike against Real Madrid, showcasing his undeniable talent.

Enjoying what could be his most prolific season, as highlighted by Fotmob, the Atalanta forward has shown no signs of slowing down. In a recent interview, he offered insights into his future plans.

Lookman hinted at a potential move to the Spanish La Liga, expressing admiration for the quality and competitiveness of clubs in the Iberian nation.

Lookman speaks on joining La Liga

Speaking in an interview with Sporty TV, the 2024 Ballon d’Or nominee highlighted how the attacking philosophy of most top La Liga clubs aligns with his playing style.

When asked about the possibility of playing in La Liga, Lookman shared:

"The football there is just amazing. The quality is evident—you see it with the top teams. The football is great, but those thoughts are for the future.

"You always want to play at the highest level and achieve a lot. When the time is right, we shall see.

"All the top teams in the world play attractive football, and that’s appealing to me. As a forward, attacking football is always exciting because it’s about scoring goals and creating opportunities for teammates."

When pressed to choose between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Lookman gave a diplomatic response:

“I don’t know.”

These comments from Lookman subtly reinforce earlier reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Whether a transfer from Atalanta to one of Spain’s footballing giants materialises remains uncertain.

For now, Lookman’s focus will be on the upcoming CAF Awards, where he is the clear front-runner to claim the prestigious Men’s Player of the Year title.

Lookman named POTM against Real Madrid

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Lookman was named Player of the Match (POTM) despite Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old found the back of the net in the encounter and was a constant threat to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng