PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has hailed that appeal court judgement that set aside the orders preventing the release of funds to the Rivers state government

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Sunday, Akinniyi expressed concern over the initial judgement believed to have been supported by Nyesom Wike and his allies

The PDP chieftain disclosed one major thing that would happen if the appeal court had ruled otherwise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has reacted to the appeal court judgement reversing the Federal High Court verdict that earlier restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Accountant General of the Federation from releasing funds to Rivers state.

He lauded the court judgement and described it as favourable and good news for the people of Rivers state.

PDP chieftain reacts as Wike's camp loses big, appeal court reverses judgment stopping Rivers allocation. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Rivers allocation: Fubara defeats Wike at appeal court

Governor Siminalayi Fubara emerged victorious as the Appeal Court on Friday, December 13, nullified a controversial judgment that sought to seize the statutory allocation and revenue of Rivers state.

Legit.ng recalls that the move was backed by supporters of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

But in its decision on Friday, Justice Hamma Akawu Barka ruled that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction over the matter, affirming that issues related to state revenue should not be handled by federal courts.

Reverse of court judgement is an invitation to anarchy

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, December 15, Akinniyi maintained that it would be an invitation to anarchy if the appeal court had ruled otherwise.

According to the PDP chieftain, FCT minister Wike is still unhappy with the outcome of his fallout with his successor, Fubara.

However, he noted that the appeal court judgement will douse the political tension rocking Rivers state and hopefully, normalcy would return for the people to enjoy good governance.

Speaking further, Akinniyi urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to work in the interest of the people of Rivers state.

He stated thus:

"The favourable judgement from the Appeal Court is good news for the people and lovers of Rivers State. I wondered what anyone will gain for approaching the law court to stop federal allocation to Rivers state. However, we understand the political situation and battle for supremacy which is the crux of the whole matter.

"There was no way the Appeal Court would have gone the way of the initial judgement. Anything stopping the allocation from the federal government to Rivers state, is an invitation for anarchy.

"And I expect the federal government to work in the interest of the good people of Rivers state and not the interest of political actors fighting for political structures.

"The political crisis may not end anytime soon because the immediate past Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike is still not happy with turn of event between him and his successor.

"With this development, the tension will subside and we can hope for peace and unity to return to Rivers State, in the interim. Although, Governor Sim Fubara had revealed that no stoppage can affect his plans for the State but we know it in a way affects the resources available for the development of the State, and ultimately affects the people."

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and his successor, Fubara, have been in a long battle over the control of Rivers state.

