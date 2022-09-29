43 trauma quotes to help you in your journey towards healing

Trauma is a socio-cognitive and emotional response to a frightening and upsetting experience. It can either be a one-time or a prolonged experience that affects a person's outlook, beliefs, emotions, and behaviours in their day-to-day life. With trauma quotes, you to walk your journey towards healing.

Healing from trauma is a journey that is both challenging and rewarding. It is possible to fully recover from any traumatic experience, but it may take time. Trauma quotes will help you grow in self-awareness as the journey of healing begins or continues.

Quotes about trauma

There are many effects of untreated trauma that one can experience, including depression, nightmares, panic attacks, hopelessness, irritability, and insomnia. Here are some quotes on trauma to help you avoid such experiences.

A great loss brings up an emotional storm that opens up a hidden reservoir of childhood pain. – Pete Walker.

The big issue for traumatized people is that they no longer own themselves. Any loud sound, anybody insulting them, hurting them, saying bad things, can hijack them away from themselves. And so what we have learned is that what makes you resilient to trauma is to own yourself fully. – Dr. Bessel Van Der Kolk

Trauma is hell on earth. Trauma resolved is a gift from the gods.

Just like there's always time for pain, there's always time for healing. – Jennifer Brown

To heal is to touch with love that which we previously touched with fear. – Stephen Levine

Perspective can be hard to come by when you spend most of your time licking your own wounds.

When you can tell your story, and it doesn't make you cry, you know you have healed. – Karen Salmansohn

Trauma in a person, decontextualized over time, looks like personality. Trauma in a family, decontextualized over time, looks like culture. – Resmaa Menakem

Delusional pain hurts just as much as the pain from actual trauma. So what if it's all in your head? – Tracy Morgan

There are wounds that never show on the body that are deeper and more hurtful than anything that bleeds. – Laurell K. Hamilton

Emotional trauma quotes

Memories make one feel good or bad when you remember them. But on the other hand, bad experiences, negative emotions, or the deep pain of an unforgettable moment may cause psychological trauma. The following emotional quotes will help you heal from a traumatic experience.

When we can talk about our feelings, they become less overwhelming, less upsetting, and less scary. – Fred Rogers

It is so easy for us to want healing to pursue a more linear path: Something arises, and it would be best if we could stay with that. – Bonnie Badenoch

Although humans rarely die from trauma, if we do not resolve it, our lives can be severely diminished by its effects. Some people have even described this situation as a "living death." – Peter A. Levine

Hold yourself back, or heal yourself back together. You decide. – Brittany Burgunder

You don't have to preserve your pain in order to prove that it was real. – Brittany Burgunder

Heartache purged layers of baggage I didn't know carried. Gifts hide under the layers of grief. – Shauna L Hoey

The fear of what might happen stops people, but the trauma process is so beautiful and transformational. There is nothing to fear in our emotions, they will not swallow you whole - they will speak to you in profound ways. – Adele Theron

The symptoms of trauma can be stable, that is, ever-present. They can also be unstable, meaning that they can come and go and be triggered by stress.

Positive trauma quotes

Trauma can make you a better person. It can manifest in many ways, including more self-esteem, meaningful interpersonal relationships, changed priorities, and a renewed sense of meaning and purpose. Here are some of the most significant positive trauma quotes.

Trauma creates change you don't choose. Healing is about creating the change you do choose. – Michelle Rosenthal

When we become an expert in our trauma history and know how we self-victimize and drop into denial, we have an opportunity to create a new reality with a new neural pathway in our brain. – Kenny Weiss

One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through, and it will be someone else's survival guide.

Courage is resistance to fear, the mastery is fear-not, the absence of fear. – Mark Twain

I unbury the past so that I can name the graves. – Laura Gentile

Trauma is a fact of life. It does not, however, have to be a life sentence. – Peter A. Levine

Instead of saying I'm damaged, I'm broken, I have trust issues. I say I'm healing, I'm rediscovering myself, I'm starting over. – Horacio Jones

Resilience is accepting your new reality, even if it's less good than the one you had before. You can fight it, you can do nothing but scream about what you've lost, or you can accept that and try to put together something that's good. – Elizabeth Edwards

Every day begins with an act of courage and hope: getting out of bed. – Mason Cooley

You never know how strong you are, until being strong you are, until being strong is the only choice you have. – Bob Marley

Quotes about surviving trauma

People who suffer from trauma have unpredictable emotions and physical symptoms. In most cases, symptoms get better with time, but the extreme symptoms do not go away independently. Check out quotes on surviving trauma to help you cope with traumatic stress.

Like others who've experienced immense suffering, I was doing the best I could to survive in the aftermath of my traumas.

It's strange how easy it was, once we tried, to just spend time being broken together. – Rasmenia Massoud

Healing happens when you're triggered, and you're able to move through the pain, the pattern, and the story and walk your way to a different ending. – Vienna Pharaon

Allowing ourselves to let go of the trauma we had to experience does not make the incident irrelevant. What we were put through is inexcusable. Letting go means we won't allow it to hold us hostage, any longer.

I found that, if given appropriate guidance, human beings can shake off the effects of overwhelming events and return to their lives using the same procedures that animals use.

To survive trauma, one must be able to tell a story about it. – Natasha Tretheway

Quotes about overcoming trauma

There are several ways of overcoming trauma. Practising mindfulness is one way that helps you recognize your thoughts as they appear. Here are some overcoming trauma quotes that will help you subdue it.

The greatest sources of our suffering are the lies we tell ourselves.

If you continue to carry bricks from your past, you will end up building the same house.

Being traumatized is not just an issue of being stuck in the past; it is just as much a problem of not being fully alive in the present.

Perhaps the butterfly is proof that you can go through a great deal of darkness yet become something beautiful.

Feeling out of control, survivors of trauma often begin to fear that they are damaged to the core and beyond redemption.

I'm still the same, even if I don't feel the same.

What we don't need in the midst of struggle is shame for being human. – Brene Brown

In general, the ability to make sense of tragedy and then find benefit in it is the key that unlocks post-traumatic growth. – Jonathan Haidt

The process of healing from trauma can be painful, scary, and re-traumatizing; sometimes, one may need a trauma expert to help heal. However, everyone heals at their own pace and eventually becomes more robust than ever. The above trauma quotes will help you in your journey towards healing.

