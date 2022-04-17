Lil Esco’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth, what happened?

Lil Esco is an American rapper and social media celebrity. He rose to fame after his video titled Ight Imma F*** Witcha went viral on Twitter.

The American rapper posing for a photo in a black outfit. Photo: @lilesco28

Source: Instagram

Lil has an Instagram account with one million followers. He mostly posts his photos and fashion-related content.

Profile summary

Full name: Gavin Kennedy

Gavin Kennedy Nickname: Lil Esco

Lil Esco Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 28 April 2005

28 April 2005 Age: 17 years old (as of 2022)

17 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 126

126 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Green

Green Shoe size: 8.5 (US)

8.5 (US) Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Rapper, social media influencer

Rapper, social media influencer Net worth: $100,000

$100,000 Instagram: @lilesco28

Lil Esco's biography

The American rapper posing for a photo while holding money. Photo: @lilesco28

Source: Instagram

The rapper was born on 28 April 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States. His father is a video producer. He occasionally posts photos with his parents on his Instagram page. He holds American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

What is Lil Esco's real name?

The rapper's real name is Gavin Kennedy.

How old is Lil Esco?

Lil Esco's age is 17 years as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 28 April annually, and his birth sign is Taurus.

Career

He is a rapper and social media personality. He embraced his music career after becoming a social media sensation. In 2020, Lil and his friend RobThePlayboy released his first rap song, Ight Imma F*** Witcha.

Here are some of Lil Esco's other songs.

Von Dutch

Bummer

Corona

The American rapper designs and sells his merchandise.

What is Lil Esco's net worth?

According to the Exact Net Worth, the rapper's net worth is approximately $100,000. However, this information is unverified.

What happened to Lil Esco?

Was Lil Esco 28 shot? Yes. On 28 April 2021, he was shot three times in Atlanta, United States. The rapper was taken to the hospital while in a serious condition. It was alleged that he was also robbed.

Who shot Lil Esco?

According to his dad's post on his Instagram account, the rapper was allegedly shot by a young black man whose Instagram username is yasojp. Currently, the post is no longer there, it seems that his father deleted it.

Is Lil Esco dead?

No. The American social media personality is alive. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

How tall is Lil Esco?

The Instagram star with his parents. Photo: @lilesco28

Source: Instagram

He is 5 feet 6 inches or 165 centimetres tall. He weighs 126 pounds or 57 kilograms.

Fast facts about Lil Esco

How old is Lil Esco? He is 17 years as of 2022. What is the rapper's real name? His real name is Gavin Kennedy. What are the rapper's favourite games? He loves basketball and Go-kart racing. Has the rapper signed with A. Millz? In December 2019, Esco and RobThePlayboy signed a deal with A. Millz. What type of watch does the rapper have? The online sensation purchased his first Rolex watch on 22 November 2020.

Lil Esco is an up-and-coming rapper and Instagram star from the United States. Even though he is young, he has released a few worthy songs and has a promising music career ahead.

