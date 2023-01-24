Alex Scott's partner history: who has the footballer dated?

Alex Scott is a well-known former British footballer. She rose to stardom after switching her career to TV presenting, becoming one of the most recognised faces on British TV. With a career in showbiz, fans obsess over whether or not she is involved with anyone. Who is Alex Scott's partner?

Alex Scott has played for the national English team and Arsenal football club. She wrote an autobiography, How (Not) To Be Strong, published in September 2022. In the memoir, she revealed she had a secret long-term relationship with a Lioness when she was young.

Who is Alex Scott?

Alex was born Alex Virina Scott on 14 October 1984 to a Jamaican father and Irish mother in Polar London. She is 38 years old as of 2023.

The football player was signed to Arsenal in 1992 when she was eight years old. She has played for the club since then and for England, where she played 140 times. In 2012, she represented Great Britain at the London Olympics.

At one time, she moved to America, where she played for the Boston Beakers for three years. She retired from professional football in 2017 after receiving an MBE for her services to football.

Her TV career started when she appeared on Bear Grylls' ITV show Mission Survive in 2016 and won. She co-presented Match of the Day Kickabout and covered the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Alex was one of the contestants on the TV series Strictly Come Dancing season 17 alongside Neil Jones. The duet took 5th place on the show. She has also hosted Children in Need and The One Show.

Scott became the first female pundit at the World Cup for BBC Sport. In 2019, she became a co-host of Sky Sports' Goals on Sunday with Chris Kamara.

Who is Alex Scott's partner?

Who is Alex Scott dating? Alex likes to keep her relationships private. She has previously dated a fellow team mate, Kelly Smith. According to Alex, Kelly, who is six years her senior, was her "first love". She said:

For me, it's like that first love story; I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there's that heartbreak and those things, but it's a huge part of my life, and I wouldn't go back and change that.

The two moved to the US in 2009 to play football. Three years later, they came back to the UK to join the Women's Great Britain football team, which was playing at the Olympics in London.

According to reports, the two dated for eight years. They started dating in 2005 while playing for Arsenal and parted ways in 2013. Kelly is now married to management consultant DeAnna Dobosz, and they have two children.

Who is Alex Scott's boyfriend?

Although she has never talked about her boyfriend, she has been linked to Corrie actor Sam Robertson. The actor plays Adam, who is Ken Barlow's grandson. The two were spotted enjoying a candlelit dinner at a Soho restaurant called Dead Street Townhouse. Those who spotted them claimed the two were flirting openly.

Is Alex Scott gay?

Is Alex Scott a lesbіan? She has never spoken about her sexual orientation, but those close to her revealed she was open to dating both men and women. The former footballer has had a queer relationship in the past, as discussed above. A source said:

Alex dates both men and women and doesn't label herself as anything. This isn't her big coming out story but was a chapter in her life that she wanted to include in her book because it had such an impact on her.

Scott has always shown support for the LGBTQ+ community even in her television hosting work. She was spotted wearing a One Love armband during England's World Cup opener against Iran last year.

Is Alex Scott in a relationship?

Many people have been asking if Alex Scott is dating anyone. As of February 2023, Alex is single. She had a conversation on The One Show, revealing: "I know I'm single – don't!"

She, however, said she is "ready" to find love after engaging in "unhealthy relationships". She said:

I've been single for a while now, and I think that's because I needed to be. There were patterns in my relationships that I knew were unhealthy.

The TV star revealed that she is ready to be vulnerable and open herself up again.

She told The Times:

Before, I always had these walls up because I was trying to protect myself and the people around me. Now I'm ready to let them all down. I'm ready to be loved.

Does Alex Scott have a husband?

The former football star has never been married. She is currently not seeing anyone.

Alex Scott is one of the country's most renowned presenters. She is currently single and doesn't have any children. Kelly Smith was once Alex Scott's partner, but the two parted ways in 2013. The former football star continues to look for love, and she has let her walls down.

