Joey Essex's girlfriend timeline: who has he dated over the years?

Joey Essex is a British reality television personality. He came into the limelight in 2011 after participating in ITV's reality show The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE). The Only Way Is Essex star has dated celebrities ranging from models to fellow reality TV personalities. But who is Joey Essex's girlfriend, and who has he dated over the years?

The 32-year-old reality TV star was born in London, England. He has been featured in several TV shows, such as Splash I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, and he was recently a contestant on the fifteenth series of Dancing on Ice. The TV personality has dated famous women, including Sam Faiers, Amy Willerton, and Lorena Medina.

Joey Essex's ex-girlfriend's timeline

Is Joey Essex single? Learn all about the women who have been romantically linked to him.

1. Joey Essex and Maura Higgins (October 2022)

In October 2022, the reality TV personality was rumoured to be in a relationship with the Love Island reality star, Maura Higgins. It came after they were spotted kissing at the Pride of Britain Awards.

2. Joey Essex and Maria Thattil (January 2022)

The former TOWIE star was linked with the 2020 Miss Universe Australia winner, following their great on-screen chemistry on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! However, this also turned out to be just a rumour. She clarified the rumour when she told Dr Chris.

"Joey and I are friends; we're friends. We're flirty friends, and we agreed that the jungle, under the microscope, was just pushing things a little bit."

3. Joey Essex and Brenda Santos (May 2020)

In 2020, the reality TV star was in a relationship with the Brazillian model. The two started dating officially in May 2020. They lived together during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown at his mansion in Essex, London.

4. Joey Essex and Rita Ora (April 2020)

The former TOWIE star was also rumoured to be dating singer, Rita Ora. The two were alleged to have spent over 13 hours together in Rita's Primrose Hil mansion. However, this turned out to be just a rumour. He stated that Rita was just a friend to him. He said that they had known each other for years.

5. Joey Essex and Lorena Medina (May 2019 - April 2020)

They began dating while filming the Celebrity Ex On The Beach show in 2019. Lorena is a Mexican singer, Instagram star and model. In September 2019, the model moved in with Joey after the show. How long did Joey Essex and Lorena's relationship last? They dated for almost a year.

Lorena suspected that Joey was cheating on her with the singer Rita Ora. It was after Joey was photographed leaving Rita Ora's house in upmarket Holland Park, West London. It led to heated arguments between them, which led to their separation.

6. Joey Essex and Sabreena Diamond (September 2018)

Sabreena is a model who has worked with renowned modelling agencies such as Nevs Model and Jadore Models Manchester.

The duo first came into the public in September 2018 after attending the King of Thieves premiere in London. They were also spotted in several places together, like having a night date at the Tulley Shocktober in October 2018. However, the two never publicly confirmed their relationship status.

7. Joey Essex and Ellie Brown (October 2018)

Essex and Love Island star Ellie Brown has been an item around October 2018. Ellie had shared a video of them kissing on Instagram, which made their fans speculate they could be dating. At the time, Ellie was previously in a relationship with fellow Love Island star Charlie Brake.

After a couple of months, the pair broke up. They later met face-to-face when they were featured in the MTV show Celebrity Ex On The Beach. While speaking to OK! Online, the two confirmed that they didn't end their relationship on bad terms after reuniting.

8. Joey Essex and Stephanie Pratt (July 2016)

The two started dating after starring on Celebs Go Dating in 2016. They brought their relationship to the public after the dual were photographed kissing in Joey's swimming pool. The couple split after dating for three months. The cause of their break up was due to their busy schedules and distance, where Joey felt he would no longer spend time away from home since he spent more time in Chelsea.

9. Joey Essex and Georgie Purves (2016-2018)

Georgie Purves is a fashion stylist. The two came out into the public in May 2017 when they were spotted at Joey's launch of his new clothing line in London, England. They spent the Christmas holiday in Dubai and Ibiza. At first, the TV personality called the relationship casual, but he later admitted that they were dating.

10. Joey Essex and Charlotte Stuchfield (2015)

Joey and Charlotte started dating in 2015. He was not ready to settle down with her because when he was asked about moving in with her, Essex said,

'She kept asking for keys, but I said no. I'm not having it. I've just bought my house.'

11. Joey Essex and Amy Willerton (December 2013 - January 2014)

Amy Willerton is a British model, beauty pageant title holder and TV presenter. She is best known as the former Miss Universe Great Britain. She was a contestant on the reality TV competition series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in 2013, where she got the fifth position.

Is Joey Essex going out with Amy? The TOWIE star and Amy were in a relationship in 2013 when they starred together in the ITV show, I'm A Celebrity UK. Their relationship did not last long outside the jungle. While speaking to Daily Star Sunday, Amy claimed to regret going into the I'm A Celebrity show, where fans saw her fall in love with him. She also stated that it was hard for her to date him after they left the show.

12. Amber Turner and Joey Essex (2012)

The former TOWIE star was rumoured to be in a relationship with Amber Turner in 2012. She was a waitress at Mason's restaurant in Brentwood before joining the reality TV series The Only Way is Essex.

They were spotted leaving a London nightclub, Mahiki, together. The reality TV star had gone to celebrate Michael Evan's birthday, his celebrity party organizer. It was allegedly said to be during one of Joey ad Sam's relationship breaks.

The two did not deny nor confirm the rumours. After joining the TOWIE show, Amber got into a relationship with fellow TOWIE star Dan Edgar, Essex's friend.

13. Joey Essex and Sam Faiers (November 2011- September 2014)

Samantha Elizabeth Faiers, popularly known as Sam, is an English TV personality and model. She is best recognized for having been featured in the reality series, The Only Way is Essex, from 2010 to 2014. In 2014 she contested in the thirteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother, where she finished in the fifth position.

They began dating in 2011. After dating for a few months, they broke up, but they later reconciled, and after a year, Joey proposed to her. They had an on-and-off relationship for three years before splitting for good in September 2014. Sam told The Sun that she had to break up with Joey for her sanity and that he would never grow up.

The model is now a mother of three children, two sons and a daughter. She started dating Paul Knitting, the father of her children, in 2014.

Who is Joey Essex dating now?

Rumours have it that the TV personality is romantically involved with Venessa Bauer, a German dancer, ice skater and acrobat. Nevertheless, the two have turned down the rumours, saying they are just having fun together. The two are contestants in the fifteenth series of Dance On Ice in 2023. They have been rehearsing for the ITV ice-skating series together.

Joey Essex's girlfriend is currently rumoured to be Vanessa Bauer. However, they have denied the rumours. The reality TV star has dated famous ladies in the past years, including models and fellow reality television personalities.

