Prince Gozie Okeke's biography: wife, music, state of origin

Prince Gozie Okeke is a gospel artist, songwriter, and music producer from Nigeria. He is widely known for his gospel hit song titled Akanchawa. The gospel singer has collaborated with other notable and popular gospel singers like Chioma Jesus, Able Cee, Chinyere Udoma and many more.

Is Gozie Okeke still alive? Yes, the Nigerian musician is alive. Most of his loyal fans have been puzzled whether Prince Gozie is alive, especially after he was involved in a ghastly road accident in 2021. He is now back in the music industry, doing what he does best.

Profile summary

Full name Gozie Okeke Popular as Prince Gozie Okeke Gender Male Date of birth 24 May 1978 Age 44 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Nnobi, Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Nnobi, Anambra State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Princess Njideka Okeke Children 3 Profession Gospel artist, songwriter, music producer Net worth N120 million

Gozie Okeke’s biography

Where is Gozie Okeke from? The Nigerian musician hails from Nnobi, Anambra State, Nigeria. His stage name is Prince Gozie. He is of Nigerian nationality and is of black ethnicity. The gospel singer was raised alongside his sister, Augustina Nkolika Emehige nee Okereke. Unfortunately, his sister passed away in December 2019.

When was Gozie Okeke born?

The gospel musician was born on 24 May 1978. He is 44 years old as of January 2023. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

The gospel artist started his music career in the late 90s. He rose to fame after releasing the gospel hit song, Akanchawa. Below is a list of other popular Gozie Okeke’s songs.

You Go Make Am

Ike Nke Pentecost

Fight My Battle

Eh Yahweh

Chineke Nam

Alotagom Medley

Igosiwom Na Idi Ebube

Many Many

Battle Is Over

Wasted Years (Cheta Mu)

Onwegi Nke Nwere Isi

Rugged Cross

Whosoever

Nnem Oma

Ikem

At Last Nweke Nweke

Hosanna Diri (3 AM Worship)

Gozie Nnem

Holy ghost Activities

Achuzinam

He’s Alive (Part 1-4)

Coronavirus

Blessed Assurance

I Will Go Back To My Father

Achuzinam Medley

Jehovah Anam Ekele Gi

Alatagow Medley

Doputa M Medley

Ndi Ufu Obi Medley

Igosiwom Medley

Soro M Nuria Medley

A New Love Medley

Hossana Diri Nwa David Medley

What is Gozie Okeke’s net worth?

The Nigerian gospel artist has an alleged net worth of N120 million. His net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from his music career.

Is Gozie Okeke married?

Yes, the Akanchawa singer is married. Gozie Okeke’s wife is a famous Nollywood actress and gospel singer. Her name is Princess Njideka Okeke. The duo tied the knot in 2000. However, the Akanchawa singer and his wife parted ways in 2012 following a publication from the 3 EYE magazine accusing him of homosexuality.

The music producer refuted the homosexual allegations, and in 2014, he got back together with his wife when the duo celebrated their 14th anniversary. The Nigerian gospel artist shares two boys and a girl with Princess Njideka Okeke.

What is Prince Gozie Okeke’s height?

The music producer is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Fast facts about Prince Gozie Okeke

Who is Prince Gozie Okeke? He is a Nigerian gospel artist, songwriter, and music producer widely recognized for his gospel hit song, Akanchawa. When was Gozie Okeke born? The Akanchawa singer was born on 24 May 1978. Where is Gozie Okeke from? He hails from Nnobi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Is Gozie Okeke married? The gospel musician is married to a fellow gospel artist and Nollywood actress, Princess Njideka Okeke. How many children does Gozie Okeke have? He shares two sons and a girl with her wife, Princess Njideka Okeke. Which year did Gozie Okeke start singing? The gospel musician started his musical career in the late 90s. What is Gozie Okeke’s net worth? The singer's net worth is alleged to be around N120 million. What is Prince Gozie Okeke’s height? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Prince Gozie Okeke is a successful gospel artist, songwriter, and music producer from Nigeria. He rose to stardom following his hit song, Akanchawa. He is often credited for nurturing his wife in the music industry.

