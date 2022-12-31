Model Ashley Alexiss' biography: age, husband, net worth

Ashley Alexiss is a multi-faceted figure known for her work as a model, influencer, entrepreneur, and TV personality. With a large following on Instagram, she has gained recognition for her fashion, lifestyle and modelling content. As the founder and CEO of ShopAlexiss, she is also an accomplished businesswoman.

Ashley Alexiss has been passionate about modelling from a young age. The model made her debut in the fashion industry when she competed in Miss Teen Massachusetts. She has been the brand ambassador of top-notch fashion companies such as Pink Lipstick Lingerie, Starwear Bikinis and Singe Eyewear. Ashley is a pet lover and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Full name Ashley Alexiss Smith Gender Female Date of birth 25 November 1990 Age 32 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 138 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 40-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres 101-66-96 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Velvet Smith Relationship status In a relationship Partner Colin Wayne School Northeast Regional Metropolitan High School University Kaplan University Profession Model, entrepreneur, TV personality, social media influencer Net worth $2.8 million Instagram @ashalexiss Twitter @AshAlexiss Facebook AshleyAlexiss

Ashley Alexiss’ bio

The fashion model was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. Her mother is Velvet Smith. She is an American of white ethnicity.

Model Ashley Alexiss attended Northeast Regional Metropolitan High School in Wakefield, Massachusetts, United States. In 2015, she enrolled at Kaplan University in Florida, USA, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Communications.

What is Ashley Alexiss’ age?

The American social media influencer is 32 years as of January 2023. She was born on 25 November 1990. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Ashley Alexiss do?

She is a fashion model, Instagram star, entrepreneur, television personality and influencer. Ashley Alexiss’ modelling career started when she was only sixteen years old in 2006. At first, she had it rough getting modelling gigs because she is a plus-sized girl. However, her determination to succeed as a model has earned her global recognition. For instance, she has been featured in top-notch publications like New England Hiphop, S*xy Skin Magazine, RG Magazine, Playboy, American Honey and Maxim.

She shares lifestyle, fashion and modelling pictures on Instagram, boasting over 2.4 million followers as of this writing. She was the 3rd finalist in the Playboy Miss Social Campaign in 2010 and ranked among the top 15 finalists of Playboy Intimates in 2011. The internet sensation is also on Facebook, with over 5.2 million followers.

Alexiss is active on TikTok. Her account has over 357 thousand followers and over 2.8 million likes. The fashion model also has a Twitter account with over 405 thousand followers.

The television personality regularly appears on Fix My Mom reality show alongside her mother, Velvet. She has also been featured in several music videos for upcoming artists, including Andrew Bees, Yeshua Alexander, Thirteen Yards to Victory and Erick Emmanuel.

She is also a successful entrepreneur and is the CEO and founder ShopAlexiss Swimwear clothing brand. She launched the clothing brand in 2014, where she advocates for tailor-made swimwear for plus-sized women.

What is Ashley Alexiss’ net worth?

The fashion model has an alleged net worth of $2.8 million. Her net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from her modelling career, brand endorsement deals and her online clothing brand.

Who is Ashley Alexiss’ husband?

Ashley is alleged to be in a relationship with Colin Wayne. Before hooking up with Colin, she was married to Travis Yohe. The duo engaged in 2018 after dating for around two years. Ashley Alexiss’ marriage with Travis lasted for three years before they decided to call it quits.

What is Ashley Alexiss’ height?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 138 pounds (65 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 40-26-38 (101-66-96 centimetres).

Fast facts about Ashley Alexiss

Who is Ashley Alexiss? She is an American fashion model, Instagram star, entrepreneur, television personality and social media influencer. What is Ashley Alexiss’ relationship status? She is in a relationship with the American Instagram star, Colin Wayne. What does Ashley Alexiss do? She is a model, TikTok star, entrepreneur and television personality. What is Ashley Alexiss’ age? The internet sensation is 32 years as of January 2023. Who is Ashley Alexiss’ husband? She is not married now. Her ex-husband is Travis Yohe. Where does Ashley Alexiss live? The American entrepreneur resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Ashley Alexiss’ net worth? The social media sensation has an alleged net worth of $2.8 million.

Ashley Alexiss is a renowned model, Instagram sensation, entrepreneur and social media influencer from the United States. Her modelling shots on Instagram have earned her a considerable following on the platform.

