Big Brother Titans: Lukay’s biography, age, origins, socials

Lukay is a South African sales executive and reality TV star. He rose to stardom when he was named one of the Big Brother Titans season 1 (Ziyakhala Wahala) housemates on 15 January 2023. Unlike before, the reality show comprises contestants from South Africa and Nigeria.

Photo: @lukay_s on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lukay’s real name is Khehla Ngathi. He describes himself as a guy who is self-aware and is not afraid to be himself. He empathizes with people and considers himself a traditionalist. His lovely smile makes him vibrant and approachable.

Profile summary

Real name Khehla Ngathi Nickname Lukay Gender Male Year of birth 1992 Age 31 years as of (2023) Place of birth KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Profession Sales executive, reality TV star

Big Brother Titans Lukay's biography

The reality TV personality was born in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The housemate stayed in Thembisa for one year. He moved back to KwaZulu-Natal to re-establish a relationship with his parents. He is a South African national of African ethnicity and is a Christian.

What is BBTitans Lukay's age?

The reality star is 31 years as of January 2023. He was born in 1992. His exact birthdate remains undisclosed.

Why is Lukay famous?

Khehla is a sales executive and a reality television star from South Africa. He rose to stardom after he was unveiled as the 15th housemate in the Big Brother Titans reality show. The show, co-hosted by Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, premiered on 15 January 2023 on DStv.

Khehla believes that kindness and good listening skills can solve any problem. He is straightforward, making people uncomfortable, but this doesn't bother him. He is a troublemaker and a peacemaker, so he will stir the pot in the house.

The sales executive loves to have fun and enjoys drinking cognac. He is the life of the party but cannot dance to save his life. His favourite music is hip-hop.

Coming to Big Brother, he has no strategy but believes he will win the cash prize of $100,000. He wanted to join Big Brother Mzansi in 2022 but did not know himself enough to audition. He plans to bring new energy into the show and be himself in the house. The reality television personality believes the show is about the love and unity of Africa.

Social media presence

His Instagram account @ lukay_s has below 300 followers at the time of this writing. Other social media accounts have not been disclosed.

Fast facts about Big Brother Titans Lukay

What is BBTitans Lukay's real name? His real name is Khehla Ngathi. How old is Lukay from Big Brother Titans? The reality star is 31 years old as of January 2023. He was born in 1992. What is BBTitans Lukay's nationality? He is a South African national. Where does Lukay from Big Brother Titans come from? His hometown is in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. What is BBTitans Lukay's profession? He is a sales executive and a reality TV star. Is Lukay from BBTitans dating anyone? He is currently single. What is BBTitans Lukay's favourite music? He loves listening to hip-hop music.

Lukay from Big Brother Titans is a south African sales executive and reality TV personality. He is expected to add fun to the show with his straightforward personality. The reality star hopes to outlast his competitors and become the ultimate Titan.

READ ALSO: Big Brother Titans: Tsatsii's biography, age, origins, socials

Legit.ng recently published an article about Tsatsii's biography. She is an engineering student and reality TV star from South Africa. She rose to fame as a BBTitans housemate in 2023. Before joining the show, she was a big fan of the Big Brother show. She hopes to bring good vibes to the house.

Tsatsii values peace, and she enjoys Afrobeat music. Her favourite dance is Amapiano. Currently, she is a student studying engineering, biotechnology, and microbiology.

Source: Legit.ng