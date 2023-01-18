Big Brother Titans: Blaqboi’s biography, age, origins, socials

Blaqboi from BBTitans is an aspiring filmmaker, content creator, fashion model and actor from Nigeria. He recently came into the spotlight after he was included on the list of 20 participants in the 2023 reality TV show Big Brother Titans.

Photo: @blaqboi_vic on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Blaqboi is a rising social media personality, and he is quickly gaining a considerable audience on different social media platforms. He is currently a contestant in the famous reality TV show Big Brother Titans, where he competes for the $100 thousand grand prize alongside 19 contestants from Nigeria and South Africa.

Profile summary

Full name Victor Panwal Famous as Blaqboi Gender Male Year of birth 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Pankshin, Plateau State, Nigeria Current residence Jos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African State of origin Plateau State Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single High school St. Luke's College University University of Jos Profession Fashion model, visual content creator, actor, gamer

Big Brother Titans Blaqboi’s biography

The fashion model was born and raised in Pankshin, Plateau State, Nigeria, but currently resides in Jos, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of African descent. His real name is Victor Panwal.

According to his Facebook profile, he completed his high school education at St. Luke's College, Jos, Nigeria and later enrolled at the University of Jos.

How old is Blaqboi from Big Brother Titans?

The aspiring Nigerian reality TV personality is 26 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1997. However, he has not disclosed his exact date of birth.

What is BBTitans Blaqboi’s profession?

Blaqboi is a fashion model, filmmaker, content creator and actor. He is a rising social media personality with a significant following across various social media platforms, especially on TikTok, where he has amassed over 1.4 million followers and 26.3 million likes at the time of writing.

His Instagram account boasts over 20 thousand followers as of this writing. He also has a YouTube channel created on 10 September 2013. He mostly shares fashion, lifestyle and comedy-related content on the platforms.

He recently gained public attention after being announced as one of the contestants in the 2023 reality TV show Big Brother Titans Season 1 (Ziyakhala Wahala). He was among the 20 contestants competing for the grand prize of $100 thousand in the reality TV show, which premiered on 15 January 2023.

Blaqboi believes he is a Titan because of his adventurous spirit and ability to relate to people. He takes great pleasure in listening to others and observing and comprehending human behaviour.

Blaqboi BBTitans’ social media handles

The budding reality TV personality’s social media audience has gradually increased since his entrance into Biggie's house. Below are his social media handles:

Fast facts about Blaqboi BBTitans

Who is Blaqboi from Big Bother Titans? He is a Nigerian fashion model, visual content creator, actor and gamer. Where is Blaqboi BBTitans from? He was born in Pankshin, Plateau State, Nigeria. What is BBTitans Blaqboi’s real name? The Nigerian fashion model’s real name is Victor Panwal. What is Big Brother Titans Blaqboi’s age? He is 26 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1997. Where does Blaqboi live? The aspiring filmmaker currently resides in Jos, Nigeria. What is Blaqboi BBTitans’ state of origin? He is from Plateau State, Nigeria. Who is Blaqboi from Big Brother Titans dating? He is not dating anyone now.

Blaqboi is a rising content creator, filmmaker, fashion model and actor from Nigeria. He recently rose to stardom following his participation in Big Brother Titans, which premiered on 15 January 2023. He is also a rising social media personality with a significant fan base, especially on TikTok.

READ ALSO: Big Brother Titans: Khosi’s biography, age, origins, socials

Legit.ng recently published Big Brother Titans Khosi’s biography. She is a South African journalist, fitness enthusiast, and Instagram model. She was born in Newcastle, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa but currently resides in Johannesburg, SA.

Khosi came into the limelight after being featured in reality show Big Brother Titans Season 1 (Ziyakhala Wahala). She is one of the 20 contestants competing for the grand prize of $100,000. She is also a rising digital content creator, sharing modelling and fitness content and promoting various brands.

Source: Legit.ng