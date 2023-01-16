Big Brother Titans: Kanaga Jnr’s biography, age, origins, socials

Who is Kanaga from BBTitans? He is a budding actor and model from Lagos State, Nigeria. He rose to prominence after he appeared on the list of 20 housemates on the reality TV show Big Brother Titans. He is also a fashionista and likes playing basketball.

As the TV show Big Brother Titans begins, a lot of entertainment is expected from participants drawn from South Africa and Nigeria, among them Kanaga Jnr. The young Nigerian has yet to achieve much in the entertainment industry, but he is hopeful that the show will open doors to incredible opportunities. He expects to impress the show’s viewers with his talent and ultimately win the grand prize.

Profile summary

Full name Kalo Kanaga Emmanuel Eme Nickname Kanaga Jnr. Gender Male Year of birth 2000 Age 23 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth Abia State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Model, aspiring actor

Big Brother Titans Kanaga’s biography

The aspiring actor was born in 2000 in Abia State, Nigeria. He is 23 years old as of January 2023. Currently, he resides in Lagos, Nigeria, where he pursues his modelling and acting careers.

He has an elder brother named Nnamdi Kanaga. He is a famous film director. Additionally, the name of his mother is Charity.

Why is BBTitans Kanaga famous?

The Nigerian entertainer, best known as Kanaga Jnr., is an up-and-coming actor and model. Recently, his popularity increased following his announcement as one of the participants in the reality TV show Big Brother Titans. He is among the 20 contestants of the show from Nigeria and South Africa.

As for his acting career, he has been featured in a few Nigerian movies, including Choose Life, High, and Jenifa's Diary.

Social media presence

His audience on social media platforms has gradually increased since he was announced as a participant in the Big Brother Titans. She shares lifestyle, modelling, and fashion tips on his TikTok account.

Here are his social media handles;

Fast facts about BBTitans Kanaga

What is BBTitans Kanaga's real name? His real name is Kalo Kanaga Emmanuel Eme. How old is Kanaga from Big Brother Titans? The entertainer is 23 years old as of January 2023. He was born in 2000. What is BBTitans Kanaga's nationality? He is a Nigerian national. Where does Big Brother Titans Kanaga come from? His hometown is in Abia State, Nigeria, but he lives in Lagos State, Nigeria. What is BBTitans Kanaga's profession? He is a model and aspiring actor. Is Kanaga from BBTitans dating anyone? He is seemingly single at the moment. What social media platforms are BBTitans Kanaga on? He is an active user of Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

The reality TV show Big Brother Titans commenced on 15 January 2023, and it features 20 housemates from two countries, Nigeria and South Africa. The housemates made it to the show's cast after they were selected from an audition conducted virtually between 6 October and 22 October 2022. Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and South African actor Lawrence Maleka co-host the show's first season. The show is sponsored by three companies, Flutterwave, Bamboo, and Lotto Star.

The show, organised by MultiChoice, runs for about ten weeks, and the winner takes home $100 thousand, among other prizes. To catch the action and drama of the show live, tune on DStv 198 and GOtv 29, 129 and 329.

Kanaga from Big Brother Titans is a Nigerian model and aspiring actor with an outstanding personality and is expected to liven the show. He hopes to reach out to a larger audience through the show to showcase his potential in acting and modelling.

