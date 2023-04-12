Who is Toosii’s girlfriend? Meet Samaria J Davis, his baby mama

Samaria J Davis is a professional lash technician and social media influencer from the United States of America. She came into the spotlight as Toosii’s girlfriend. Her boyfriend is a famous American rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Samaria J Davis, Toosii’s baby mama, hails from Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. Photo: @samariajdavis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Samaria J Davis gained public attention due to her romantic relationship with rapper Nau'Jour Grainger, popularly known as Toosii. She also boasts a significant following on social media, particularly on TikTok and Instagram, where she often posts fashion and lifestyle content.

Profile summary

Real name Samaria Joyce Davis Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 1999 Age 23 years old (as of April 2023) Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Zodiac sign Leo Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimtres 165 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Toosii Children 1 Profession Social media influencer, lash technician

Samaria J Davis’ biography

The social media influencer was born Samaria Joyce Davis in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States of America. She is an American national of African-American heritage. Samaria currently resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

What is Samaria J Davis’ age?

The American social media influencer is 23 years old as of 2023. When is Samaria J Davis’ birthday? She was born on 28 July 1999, making her a Leo.

What does Samaria J Davis do for a living?

Samaria J Davis is a social media influencer and a lash technician. She is known for sharing fashion and lifestyle pictures on Instagram, where she boasts close to 1 million followers. She also uses the platform to promote various brands, such as Fem&Fab Clothing and The Luxury Plug.

She is also active on TikTok, with more than 692 thousand followers and almost 20 million likes at the time of writing. She mostly shares lifestyle videos. Her Twitter account has amassed over 468 thousand followers as of this writing.

She runs her own brand called Lashed by Samaria, where she provides all kinds of services related to lash extensions.

Toosii and Samaria’s relationship

Toosii and his girlfriend reportedly began dating in November 2020 after Toosii confessed his love for Samaria . The two welcomed their son in August 2022. However, they have been private about their relationship.

Samaria’s boyfriend is an American rapper and singer best known for his songs, such as Love Is..., Favorite Song, Red Lights, Love Cycle, Poetic Pain, and Sapiosexual.

Toosii's girlfriend height and weight

Toosii’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 117 pounds or 53 kilograms.

Fast facts about Samaria J Davis

Who is Samaria J Davis? She is an American social media influencer and a certified lash technician. Why is Samaria Davis famous? The social media entertainer gained fame following her romantic relationship with rapper Toosii. Where is Samaria J Davis from? She was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States of America. How old is Samaria J Davis? She is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born on 28 July 1999. What is Toosii’s girlfriend zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Leo. How tall is Toosii’s girlfriend? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Are Samaria J Davis and Toosii still together? Yes, the two are still together but have kept their relationship under wraps. How many kids does Samaria J Davis have? The social media personality has only one son. Who is Toosii in a relationship with? The rapper has been in a romantic relationship with Samaria since 2020.

Toosii’s girlfriend, Samaria J Davis, is a social media personality and a professional lash technician. She first gained public recognition following her romantic relationship with Toosi. The couple share a son.

Legit.ng recently published El Guero Mp’s biography. He is an American TikTok star, rapper, and social media influencer. He was born on 4 April 1999 in Colorado, United States, but currently resides in Houston, Texas, USA.

El Guero Mp is best recognized for sharing entertaining content such as lip-syncs, dance, and comedy-related videos on TikTok. He is also known on Instagram and YouTube. As a rapper, he released his debut single, Dice Que La Quiero, in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng