Big Brother Titans: Tsatsii’s biography, age, origins, socials

Tsatsii is an engineering student from South Africa and a contestant on Big Brother Titans: Ziyakhala Wahala (2023). Prior to being a BBTitans housemate, the contestant confessed to having been a big fan of the Big Brother franchise. As one of the 20 contestants of the Ziyakhala Wahala season, she promises to bring good vibes to Biggie's house.

Photo: @tsatsii_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tsatsii is a peacemaker. She listens to alternative music but also enjoys Afrobeat songs. She loves dancing to Amapiano when in a good mood. Currently, she is an engineering, biotechnology, and microbiology student.

Profile summary

Full name Motsatsi Wendy Madiba Nickname Tsatsii Gender Female Year of birth 1999 Age 24 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Current residence Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV star

Tsatsii's biography

The BBTitans housemate was born Motsatsi Wendy Madiba in Pretoria, where she currently resides. She is a South African national of African ethnicity and comes from a Christian family.

What is Tsatsii's age?

Photo: @tsatsii_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is 24 years old as of 2023. She was born in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1999. However, she is yet to reveal her exact date and month of birth.

Why is Tsatsii famous?

She rose to fame as a contestant on BBTitans: Ziyakhala Wahala. The aspiring reality TV star is a university student in South Africa. She is studying biotechnology, engineering and microbiology.

Big Brother Titans premiered on 15 January 2023 and introduced 20 contestants, and Motsatsi Wendy Madiba is among them. The show is the first of its kind, breaking the national boundaries of its predecessors, Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi. It features contestants from South Africa and Nigeria. The housemates are competing for the ultimate $100,000 prize.

Wendy describes herself as an empath and a peacemaker; she stays away from all controversies. The housemate revealed in her Big Brother interview that she is pure and that she would be water if she were a drink. She is nurturing, competitive, expressive and confident, qualities she believes will aid her in being the first Big Brother Titans winner.

Tsatsii's social media presence

Although the Big Brother Titans contestant has social media accounts, she does not have an active presence on the sites. She only started posting on Instagram after BBTitans premiered on 15 January 2023. She has over 1000 followers on Instagram and 26 followers on Twitter at the time of writing. Her handles are as follows:

FAQs

What is BBTitans Tsatsii's full name? Her full name is Motsatsi Wendy Madiba. What is Tsatsii's nationality? She is a South African native. How old is Tsatsii? The reality star is 24 years old as of 2023. Is BBTitans Tsatsii married? No, she is not married. Where is Tsatsii from? The housemate is from Pretoria, South Africa. What does Tsatsii do? She is a university student in South Africa, majoring in biotechnology, engineering and microbiology. What are Tsatsii's hobbies? She enjoys dancing to Amapiano and listening to alternative music.

Tsatsii is a housemate on Big Brother Titans: Ziyakhala Wahala, which premiered on 15 January 2023. She is also a university student studying biotechnology, engineering and microbiology. She considers herself grounded, nurturing and confident, qualities she believes will help her emerge as the season's grand winner.

READ ALSO: BBNaija Groovy's biography: age, state of origin, socials

Legit.ng recently published an article on BBNaija Groovy's biography. Groovy, born Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue, is a Nigerian model and fashion entrepreneur. He rose to fame following his announcement as one of the 24 housemates of the Nigerian reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up).

Groovy also launched his music career in 2020 with his debut song, Groovyzone. He released his first EP the following year, containing five songs. Although he did not win the season, his stint on BBNaija earned him fame for his music and fashion careers.

Source: Legit.ng