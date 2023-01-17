Big Brother Titans: Khosi’s biography, age, origins, socials

BBTitans Khosi is a journalist, fitness guru, and Instagram model from South Africa. She recently gained the media’s attention after she was mentioned on the list of 20 participants in the 2023 reality TV show Big Brother Titans.

Khosi from BBTitans has multiple careers. She is a journalist, a career she was interested in when she was 8. She also thrives as an online content creator sharing pictures and videos about modelling and fitness with her audience while endorsing brands such as UnravelMe swim & sportswear.

Profile summary

Full name Makhosazane Twala Gender Female Date of birth 10 August 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Newcastle, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single School Lincoln Heights Secondary School College The University of the Free State, Oakfields College, University of Johannesburg Profession Journalist, fitness guru, Instagram model

Big Brother Titans Khosi’s biography

The journalist was born in Newcastle, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa, on 10 August 1997. She is 25 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Leo. The entertainer currently resides in Johannesburg, South Africa.

As for her education, she attended Lincoln Heights Secondary School between 2011 and 2015. She began her tertiary education at the University of the Free State in 2016 and later joined Oakfields College. She completed her postgraduate studies at the University of Johannesburg in 2021.

How did BBTitans Khosi become famous?

The South African reality TV star is a model, fitness expert, and social media influencer. Khosi is passionate about fashion and modelling and shares her pictures wearing trendy outfits on her Instagram page. She is also a fitness expert and regularly uploads pictures of her workout sessions and well-toned body.

She has participated in beauty and fitness contests. She competed in Miss Free State SA 2017, Biogen Face of Fitness 2020 and Miss Regal International South Africa 2021. In 2017, she won 2nd Princess in the Miss Free State pageant.

The BBTitans contestant is a rising social media influencer with a growing number of followers on different social media platforms. Her Instagram page has approximately 18 thousand followers as of writing, and she uses the platform to endorse brands such as UnravelMe swim & sportswear and post lifestyle pictures.

Besides her entertainment career, she works as a journalist for Jacaranda FM and VOW FM.

Social media presence

The Kwazulu-Natal native uses multiple social media platforms to reach out to her audience, which has grown considerably following her entrance into the African reality TV show. You can find her updates on the following social media handles:

Fast facts about BBTitans Khosi

What is BBTitans Khosi’s real name? Her real name is Makhosazane Twala. How old is Khosi from Big Brother Titans? The content creator is 25 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 10 August 1997. What is BBTitans Khosi Twala’s nationality? She is a South African national. Where is BBTitans Khosi from? Her hometown is Newcstle, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. Which school did Big Brother Titans Khosi attend? She went to Lincoln Heights Secondary School and later took her postgraduate studies at the University of Johannesburg. What does Khosi from BBTitans do for a living? She is a journalist, fitness guru, and Instagram model. Who is fitness guru Khosi dating? The BBTitans participant is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone.

Big Brother Titans commenced on 15 January 2023, and you can catch all the action and drama as they unfold on DStv 198 and GOtv 29, 129 and 329. MultiChoice has organised the African reality TV show, and its main sponsors are Bamboo, Flutterwave, and Lotto Star.

The show, presented by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Malekaan, features 20 housemates from South Africa and Nigeria, and the winner pockets a $100 thousand cash prize.

BBTitans Khosi is a journalist who has ventured into the entertainment industry as a model, content creator, and fitness enthusiast. She expects to become famous after the reality TV show but, importantly, win the top prize, $100 thousand.

