A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after her man built a magnificent house

In a video, the lady showed off the house's interior and exterior design while congratulating her man for the achievement

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to applaud the latest house owner

A Nigerian lady has revealed her immense pride and joy over her partner's huge achievement.

The lady's excitement was evident in the clip as she flaunted the breathtaking interior and exterior design of her man's newly built home.

Lady displays partner's new achievement Photo credit: @glorybliss24/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off partner's new abode

TikTok user @glorybliss24 posted a video displaying the magnificent edifice, accompanied by a heartfelt congratulatory message.

The exquisite home, a confirmation of her partner's dedication and hard work, left many in awe as they gushed over the building structure.

"Big congratulations to my babe. God did it," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady shows off partner's house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@dukeakubuilo asked:

"How much did it cost u?"

@Qwin Augusta said:

"May this grace locate my man and my brother."

@Miss cute said:

"I claim it for myself , brothers and good friends who also wish good to me."

@Beatrice reacted:

"All this girls claiming for their man is it a bad thing if you claim it for yourself?"

@User_not_found_ said:

"Help me beg your boyfriend make he share update."

@Ella24 DEC said:

"I claim for this and more for my babe (my future husband) and I."

@oluwagbemiga said:

"I use this opportunity to pray for one client that will do everything for me like this."

@USAdemon said:

"Person go go juju finish come build huz him go come say there is nothing juju can do. Abi I dey lie."

@Lucky machala added:

"After using juju u come here dey tell us there is nothing juju can do about it. Anyway congratulations."

Man shows off car and house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was so excited as he captivated the hearts of netizens with his car and house.

In a video, he stated that he acquired the assets in 2024 despite the challenges he encountered along the way.

