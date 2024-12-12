Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has revealed that she has never left her man because he cheated on her

According to her, she only left because of emotional and drug abuse and when she was treated as if she didn't exist

She also spoke about whether she believed in polygamy or monogamy, and opened up about some of her bedroom activities

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has stated that she has never left her man because he cheated on her.

She said the conditions that made her leave her previous relationships were drug abuse, emotional abuse, and being ghosted.

Tiwa Savage shares reason she left her previous partners. Image credit: @tiwasavage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Speaking about her bedroom activities, the Somebody Son hitmaker said she has never gotten to her climax level. Besides, she does not have toys to give herself pleasure.

In a podcast, the 44-year-old mother of one added that she does not know if she believed in monogamy, and she got mixed reactions from netizens.

Reactions to Tiwa Savage's relationship deal breakers

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Tiwa Savage's interview below:

@ivieemiko:

"Tiwa has never seen herself as the superstar. That was why she settled for Tee Billz and keeps going for small boys way under her league. It’s a pity."

@iamtowo:

"Why will she leave a man cos he cheated on her when she said doesn’t believe in monogamy. It’s simply because she doesn’t also believe in the concept of having one partner… so it’s not surprising."

@l0retha:

"Truthfully, Cheating isn’t most women’s deal breaker but make we no loud am."

@marheeham_:

"Talking about emotionally abuse, lol. Being cheated on is also a form of being abused emotionally."

@bodyblingz_byjen:

"Edible arrangements, I would never forget."

@_the_lady_rose:

"So Teebillz and Wizkid didn’t make you climax?"

Tiwa Savage speaks about her advances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage left social media buzzing following a revelation she made on air.

While she was a guest on the Beat FM radio station, Tiwa shared that she gets fancies from women more than men.

The Kele Kele Love crooner's conversation with the show host threw netziens off balance as many failed to believe their ears.

Source: Legit.ng