EKSU admission list: how to check your admission status and register

The EKSU admission list allows candidates to join one of Nigeria's top public universities. Located in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State University was established in 1982 and has since been a hub for learning and innovation. Discover how to check your admission status and register for the programme of your choice.

Ekiti State University is a symbol of academic excellence, attracting students nationwide with its robust educational offerings. Thanks to its commitment to nurturing future leaders, EKSU has earned its reputation as one of Nigeria’s premier institutions. With a serene environment conducive to learning, the learning institution remains a top choice for students.

EKSU admission list

Is the EKSU admission list for 2024-2025 out? You can check your admission status using two methods. Follow these simple steps to verify your admission status.

Checking the admission list on the school portal

The EKSU admission list is accessible directly through the learning institution's online portal. Follow these steps to check your status easily.

Go to the Ekiti State University admission portal. Enter your JAMB registration number in the required field. Click on “Log in” to access your profile. On the top left panel, click “Check Admission Status.” View your admission status on the screen.

Checking the admission list on the JAMB E-facility portal

The JAMB E-facility allows you to check your admission status for all accredited learning institutions in Nigeria. The portal provides an alternative way to check your EKSU admission status. Here is how to do it efficiently.

Open your web browser and visit the JAMB E-facility Portal. Enter your username and password to log in to your JAMB account. If you don’t have an account, complete the registration process first. Scroll down to locate and click the "Check Admission Status" option. Select the examination year corresponding to your UTME attempt (e.g., 2024). Input your JAMB registration number in the designated field. Click "Check Admission Status" to view your results. Click "Access My CAPS" for detailed information about your admission, including details about your Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

How to register for programmes at EKSU

Registration for EKSU programmes is straightforward. Below are the methods for registering for Sandwich, JUPEB, and evening programmes.

Sandwich programmes admission

EKSU offers sandwich programmes with admissions between April and July to September each year. Follow the steps below to apply:

Go to the Ekiti State University admission portal. Click on “ADMISSION” to open the online application portal. Sign up by entering all required details, including an active email and phone number. Once done, check your email for a verification message. Login using your registered email as your username and the password you created. On your dashboard, select the type of application, such as “SANDWICH FULL TIME (OR CONTINUING EDUCATION PROGRAMME) 2024/2025.” Click “APPLY” to proceed. Click “PAY NOW” to complete payment for the Sandwich form. You will be redirected to the payment platform. After successful payment, the application form will become accessible. Attach a passport-sized photograph with a red background in JPEG format. Next, upload your O’Level results (WAEC/SSCE, NECO, or NABTEB) from a maximum of two sittings. Preview your form, confirm the details, and submit it. Print the completed screening form and submit it to Irasa via Ekiti State University.

Application for JUPEB

The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme at EKSU provides candidates with an alternative route to university admission. To apply for JUPEB programmes, follow these steps.

Go to the Ekiti State University admission portal Click on "ADMISSION" to access the online application portal. Sign up by filling in all the required details, including an active email and phone number. A verification email will be sent to you. Login using your registered email as the username and the password you created. Select "JUPEB 2024/2025" on your dashboard and click "APPLY." Click "PAY NOW" to make payment for the JUPEB application form. You will be redirected to a secure payment platform. After a successful payment, the application form will open. Attach a coloured passport-sized photograph with a red background in JPEG format. Next, upload your O'Level results from a maximum of two sittings (WAEC/SSCE, NECO, or NABTEB). Review your application details, confirm, and submit the form. Print and submit the completed form to the JUPEB Office at Ekiti State University.

Admission for evening programmes

The Ekiti State University’s evening programmes offer flexible learning schedules for students needing help attending full-time courses. Follow these steps to apply:

Visit Ekiti State University's admission portal. Pay the application fee of ₦11,000.00 using an ATM card (Verve/MasterCard). Click on "Part-Time Application" on the portal. Click the "Interswitch" logo to make payment. Enter the required information for payment validation. Complete the application form and submit it. Print a copy of the completed form. Submit the printed form and photocopies of your credentials to the Part-Time Programme Office at the Ifaki campus.

How do you check the EKSU admission letter online?

To check and print your EKSU admission letter online, visit the JAMB E-facility portal or the university’s portal. Follow the prompts for accessing the admission letter. Once the payment is successful, download and print the letter for your records and future reference.

The EKSU admission list contains the names of candidates offered provisional admission into various programmes. Candidates are advised to check their status through the EKSU portal or JAMB E-facility and proceed with registration promptly to secure their spots.

