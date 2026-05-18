Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League winner after Arsenal beat Burnley

Arsenal defeated relegated Burnley 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz’s goal to move five points clear at the top of the table

The Gunners moved closer to becoming champions and will be if Manchester City fail to beat Bournemouth on Wednesday

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League winner after Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the table.

Kai Havertz’s first-half goal was enough to secure all three points for the Gunners in a one-sided affair that did not reflect the gap between the two sides in the scoreline.

Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring Arsenal's winner against Burnley. Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal moved five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with the win and could be crowned champions on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s team would be crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years if Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side will travel to the Vitality Stadium to face the Andoni Iraola-led UEFA Champions League-chasing Bournemouth on May 19, 2026.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer’s prediction for the Premier League winner took a major shift after Arsenal defeated Burnley.

The Gunners moved closer to securing the championship with a match left, and their celebration was only delayed by City having two matches left.

Arteta’s side now have 85.64% chance of winning the league title, while City takes up the remaining 14.36%, and it could further increase or decrease depending on their result on Wednesday.

Arteta promises full backing for Bournemouth

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that he will be the biggest Bournemouth supporter on Wednesday when they take on Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has similarly supported Arsenal’s recent opponents West Ham and Burnley, both of which the Gunners defeated by a scoreline of 1-0.

“The biggest ever,” he said when asked if he would be a Bournemouth supporter, as quoted by ESPN. “I think we are all supporters of Bournemouth because we know what it means.”

Arteta could even put a call through to his childhood friend Andoni Iraola, who is in charge at Bournemouth for one favour in the title race.

Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal's 1-0 win over Burnley. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

“I don't know how long I'm going to watch it, but I will be there in front of the TV. I don't know how much I can watch. I planned to watch it with my family but I don't know for how long,” he added.

Guardiola would hope for a final title amid reports he would leave at the end of the season.

Supercomputer predicted Arsenal vs Burnley

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the result of Arsenal’s crucial Premier League match against relegated Burnley.

The supercomputer gave Arsenal an overwhelming 87% chance of defeating the Clarets and moving closer to securing the Premier League title.

Source: Legit.ng