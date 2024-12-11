An Ebonyi man has advocated for the abolishment of DNA tests in Igboland, saying the culture is clear on the issue

A Nigerian man, Nelson Igboke, has said that DNA tests should be stopped in Igboland.

Nelson, in a Facebook post, the Igbo culture was explicitly clear on the matter.

The man called for the abolishment of DNA testing in Igboland.

Source: Facebook

Nelson said the Igbo culture says every child born in marriage belongs to the woman's husband. Nelson wrote:

"The advent of DNA test should be abolished in Igboland. Our culture made it explicitly clear that every child born in marriage is owned by the woman husband."

Nelson's post sent social media users into a frenzy, with many disagreeing with his statement.

DNA test topic sparks debate

Idor Fidel Okwudiri said:

"Your culture also forbid twins. You know they won't have been this post if that culture is still maintained till now."

Onyekachi Mathias said:

"Not everyone is willing to train another person's child in the name of our culture.

"One of our brothers did it and the boy ran back to his father when he grew up, you can't try it with children of these days, they will make enquires and locate their Papa."

Daniel Egede said:

"May God grant your wish to you in even in your marriage amen."

Elcam Empire said:

"That has been our culture and heritage but it didn't supercede secular law.

"If i impregnate someone somewhere and the family refused me marrying or having my child,I will simply obtain DNA test and sue the family and court will entertain the case and possibly give me Justice if DNA test proves am the rightful father."

Esther Chikaodili Ogbuinya said:

"Only an impotent man will accept children that's not his."

Nwankwo David Chuks said:

"You will never understand until you become a victim!"

