President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the acting AGF

Tinubu's appointment of Ogunjimi followed the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent, Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein

According to a statement from the presidency, the appointment of Ogunjimi followed would take effect immediately

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), effective immediately. This appointment follows the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent AGF, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein.

The presidency, in a statement on Tuesday, December 19, said with this move, President Tinubu ensures a seamless transition in the administration of Nigeria's treasury and consolidates the implementation of the present administration's treasury policy reforms.

Tinubu appoints acting accountant general of the federation Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The statement further described Ogunjimi as a seasoned civil servant and the most senior director in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF). He brings over 30 years of extensive experience in financial management across the public and private sectors.

Who is Nigeria's new accountant general?

His impressive resume includes stints as Director of Funds at the OAGF and Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ogunjimi is a chartered accountant, certified fraud examiner, chartered stockbroker, and chartered security and investment specialist. His academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Accountancy and a Master's in Finance and Accounting.

President Tinubu has expressed his confidence in Ogunjimi, stating that his wealth of experience and notable competence will ensure the continued effectiveness of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation. The President emphasized that this office is pivotal to Nigeria's treasury management operations and that Ogunjimi's expertise will be crucial in advancing the country's economic reform agenda.

Tinubu then commended the outgoing Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Madein, for her dedication and selfless service to the nation. After reaching the civil service's statutory retirement age, Dr Madein will retire effective March 7, 2025. Ogunjimi will undoubtedly build upon her legacy as he takes on his new role.

See the presidency statement here:

Tinubu told to support Anioma state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been urged to support the creation of the Anioma state in the southeast region.

The UNIEC officially endorsed the creation of the new state under discussion in the National Assembly.

The Igbo Elders Council argued that the region had been shortchanged in the past by having 15 senators.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng