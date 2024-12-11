The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been without a permanent head coach since the departure of Finidi George in June

Swirling talks have detailed that the Nigeria Football Federation is considering rehiring a foreign tactician for the team ahead of the next international fixtures

A recent surfacing report has detailed that the federation is considering the option of a former Bayer Leverkusen gaffer as the manager of the Super Eagles

The coaching situation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria could be on the brink of an unexpected twist, following recently emerging reports.

The Nigerian team, who have been without a permanent head coach since the departure of Finidi George in June, have relied on Augustine Eguavoen, who took up the reins as interim coach, to manage its fixtures.

However, in the aftermath of the 59-year-old securing qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, talks have emerged about the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) looking to appoint a permanent manager for the team ahead of the next round of international fixtures in March.

Amid these growing discussions, a new report from Leagues Reporter suggests that the NFF is considering German tactician, Bruno Labbadia, for the role.

The speculation surrounding Labbadia's potential appointment has sparked significant buzz within Nigeria’s football community, particularly as he was briefly named head coach of the Super Eagles in September but walked away from the job just four days later.

The former Bayer Leverkusen manager had previously explained his reasons for stepping away from the role with the Nigerian team.

Labbadia’s reason for rejecting Super Eagles

Speaking in an interview with German outlet, Bild, the former VfB Stuttgart manager shed light on his decision to decline the Super Eagles coaching job, citing concerns about the overall circumstances surrounding the role.

“I wanted to go abroad. The basic requirement for me was I have to go to Nigeria to see everything on site. And that was no longer possible after it was announced,” he explained.

“It was no longer about the pay. There were various organisational issues that were problematic. And then things became increasingly tight, leaving me with less than two days for a meeting with the national team.”

He continued: “That’s when I pulled the ripcord because my gut feeling kept getting worse. I wanted to spend four or five days on site before the team arrived to assess the conditions properly.”

“They were great conversations, and what’s important to me is this: My decision was solely based on my feeling that I didn’t have the time I needed to give 100 percent. That’s why I declined,” he concluded.

While the decision to finally appoint a permanent head coach for the Super Eagles might be welcomed by many, one lingering concern about the choice potentially being Labbadia is his coaching record.

According to data from FotMob, his best achievement remains a sixth-place finish with VfB Stuttgart in the 2011/12 season, which earned the team a spot in the UEFA Europa League.

Ex-Man United coach wants Super Eagles job

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Manchester United coach, Jonathan Hill, is interested in managing the Super Eagles.

The former Rotterdam gaffer stated he would relish the opportunity to manage one of Africa’s biggest footballing nations.

