Veronica Bielik's biography: who is Kliff Kingsbury's partner?

Veronica Bielik is a fashion model, Instagram star, and social media influencer from Poland. She is best known for sharing her fashion, travel, and lifestyle pictures on Instagram. She came into the spotlight in June 2022 after posting a photo of Kliff Kingsbury, the American football coach, on her Instagram account.

Photo: @veronicabielik on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Veronica Bielik is a famous social media personality with a significant fan following on Instagram. The model has worked for notable brands such as Fashion Nova, Gucci, Women's Best, and Monster Energy.

Profile summary

Full name Veronica Bielik Gender Female Date of birth 18 September 1993 Age 29 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland Current residence Colorado, United States Nationality Polish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 35-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-61-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Kliff Kingsbury University Lazarski University Profession Fashion model, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Instagram @veronicabielik

Veronica Bielik's biography

The fashion model was born in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland. She was raised alongside her five siblings, three sisters and two brothers. Her siblings' names are Olivia, Zosia, Dominika, Kuba and Mikolaj.

She studied at Lazarski University, and according to her Instagram profile, she holds a master's degree in law.

What is Veronica Bielik's age?

The Instagram star is 29 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 18 September 1993, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Kliff Kingsbury's girlfriend is a fashion model, Instagram star, and social media personality. She developed an interest in modelling at a tender age. Veronica is known for sharing her lifestyle, fashion, and modelling shoots on Instagram, where she boasts 3.6 million followers as of this writing. She has worked with reputable magazines, including Elle and Vogue.

Veronica is also on TikTok, with over 33 thousand followers and 182 thousand likes. The social media personality is the co-founder of an influencer management agency Spotlight Agency.

What is Veronica Bielik's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is $1 million. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours and brand endorsements such as Bang Energy, PrettyLittleThings, and Fashion Nova.

Veronica Bielik and Kliff Kingsbury's relationship

Who is Veronica Bielik's boyfriend? The Instagram star is in a relationship with Kliff Kingsbury. They have been together for more than a year. However, their relationship came into the limelight in June 2022 after Veronica posted a snap of Kingsbury on her Instagram account recalling their trip to Croatia.

Kliff Kingsbury is an American football coach in the National Football League and a former NFL star. He has been the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals since 2019.

Veronica Bielik's measurements

The social media sensation is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements are 35-24-36 inches or 89-61-91 centimetres.

Fast facts about Veronica Bielik

Veronica Bielik is a popular model, Instagram star, and social media personality from Poland. She is known for sharing her fashion, travel, lifestyle, and modelling photos on Instagram, where she boasts a significant fan base. She is the co-founder of Spotlight Agency.

