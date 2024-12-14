Kwara State University Graduate Shares CGPA as He Bags Degree in Public Health Science
- A young graduate of Kwara State University celebrated as he bagged a degree in Public Health Science
- He shared photos from his convocation ceremony and shared his cumulative grade point average (CGPA)
- Many who came across his post celebrated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement
A young man celebrated his graduation from Kwara State University as the school held its convocation ceremony.
He said he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Public Health Science.
In a post by @Patiencex111 on X, the graduate shared photos from his convocation ceremony.
Man shares his CGPA as he graduates from KWASU
Aside from sharing photos, the young man also revealed his cumulative grade point average (CGPA).
The man said he graduated with a CGPA of 3.47/4.0 in Public Health Science.
As he announced the culmination of his academic journey as a 2024 graduate, the young man also attributed his success to God.
He said:
“Today marks the culmination of my academic journey! Bsc. (Hons)Public Health Science - KWASU. CGPA- 3.47/4.00 (Can only be God, Alhamdulilah) Class Of 2024.”
See the post below:
Reactions as KWASU graduate shares CGPA
Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Davidagboola13 said:
"Congratulations bro...more wins."
@fineboymuk said:
"Congratulations my scholar."
@Bakojijr said:
"Congratulations. Na una deh para oo."
@OreAdebola01 said:
"Congratulations my bro."
@zobzypee123 said:
"Congratulations broski."
@MuqeetMahmud said:
"Congrats brother."
@TaofeekIsi56171
"Congratulations."
