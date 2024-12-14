A young graduate of Kwara State University celebrated as he bagged a degree in Public Health Science

He shared photos from his convocation ceremony and shared his cumulative grade point average (CGPA)

Many who came across his post celebrated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement

A young man celebrated his graduation from Kwara State University as the school held its convocation ceremony.

He said he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Public Health Science.

Public health graduate celebrates his convocation in KWASU. Photo: @Patiencex111

Source: Twitter

In a post by @Patiencex111 on X, the graduate shared photos from his convocation ceremony.

Man shares his CGPA as he graduates from KWASU

Aside from sharing photos, the young man also revealed his cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

The man said he graduated with a CGPA of 3.47/4.0 in Public Health Science.

As he announced the culmination of his academic journey as a 2024 graduate, the young man also attributed his success to God.

He said:

“Today marks the culmination of my academic journey! Bsc. (Hons)Public Health Science - KWASU. CGPA- 3.47/4.00 (Can only be God, Alhamdulilah) Class Of 2024.”

See the post below:

Reactions as KWASU graduate shares CGPA

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Davidagboola13 said:

"Congratulations bro...more wins."

@fineboymuk said:

"Congratulations my scholar."

@Bakojijr said:

"Congratulations. Na una deh para oo."

@OreAdebola01 said:

"Congratulations my bro."

@zobzypee123 said:

"Congratulations broski."

@MuqeetMahmud said:

"Congrats brother."

@TaofeekIsi56171

"Congratulations."

Read more related stories on university graduates

Lady graduates from OAU with first class degree in Maths

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Tijesunimi Afolami, bagged a degree in Mathematics.

She shared photos from her convocation ceremony, stating that she graduated with a first class.

Many who came across her post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng