30 gorgeous Berserk tattoo ideas to wear your favourite show on your sleeve

Berserk is a Japanese anime TV series based on Kentaro Miura's manga series of the same name. The Shin Itagaki directed was first aired in 2016 and has numerous characters loved by fans. Due to the popularity of the anime series, the characters have become popular motifs for tattoos. These are gorgeous Berserk tattoo ideas for wearing your favourite show on your sleeve.

Berserk is a tale of the fight between good and evil. Due to its storyline, fans have continued to pay homage to its characters by inking them on their bodies. Here are some meaningful Berserk tattoo ideas one can ink on their sleeve if they are a fan of the manga series.

Berserk tattoo meaning

Berserk is a Japanese manga and anime series about the fight between good and evil. Getting a Berserk tattoo represents people's struggles and the need to fight.

30 Berserk tattoo ideas

Berserk manga and anime is a popular series that has captivated the imagination of fans around the world. Fans have inked the anime characters on their bodies to show their love for the show. Below is a list of Berserk tattoos you can adorn on your next ink session.

The eternal rivals

1. Guts

Guts is the lead fictional character in the manga series. The character is also a former mercenary and a wanderer constantly on the move. Getting your sleeve, this character-inspired tattoo represents internal struggles.

2. Griffith

Griffith is another handsome, charismatic, and skilled character in the series. He is also the leader of the Band of the Hawk, a mercenary group.

3. Zodd

Zodd is a legendary swordsman and mighty apostle who has defeated thousands of adversaries on the battlefield. Despite being brutal, the apostle has a code of honour and is not like other apostles who assault and kill aimlessly.

Fatebound symbols tattoos

4. Knight Skull

One of the trendy tattoos in honour of the Berserk series is the Knight Skull. The Skull Knight is an enigmatic character who is a self-proclaimed enemy of the demons. His tattoo represents the fight against evil.

5. Casca

Casca is a female character in the series. She is a former Band of the Falcon commander and Guts' estranged companion, who became a warrior from a remote village.

6. Behelit

Beherits are primed droplets that lead to the otherworld. These highly spiritual objects connect the Astral and Physical Worlds. It is said that the Beherits govern the fate of humanity.

Marks of the apostles

7. The Brand of Sacrifice

The Brand of Sacrifice is a weapon used to mark the anointed for the Invocation of Doom. In this ceremony, people transcend their humanity to become apostles or God Hand members.

8. The Hand of God

The God Hand is a demonkind sovereign who executes the will of the Idea of Evil. These sovereigns reign over the apostles and facilitate the demonic reincarnation of the beherit bearers.

9. Femto

Femto is a demonic version of Griffith who reincarnates as a member of the God Hand. He is free from human inhibitions and is the main antagonist in the series.

Beasts of endurance

10. Bear

Various kinds of tattoos representing animals appear in the Berserk series. The bear is one of the animals depicted in the series and can make a good sleeve tattoo. Bears represent endurance, courage, and protection.

11. Crocodile

The crocodile is another creature represented in the Japanese anime. These ancient reptiles have been around for years, symbolising longevity and endurance. Inking this creature represents strength, survival, and endurance.

12. Wolf

The wolf is one of the animals in the series and makes a great tattoo on the sleeve. Wolves represent companionship and family. To add some depth, the tattoo can include the image of wolves howling.

Wild spirits

13. Monkey

The monkey is a canning and mischievous animal. Drawing a monkey sleeve tattoo honouring Berserk represents agility and quick wit. The creature can be creative when it comes to solutions.

14. Eagle

The eagle is among the birds that appear in the Japanese animation. The bird symbolises power, independence, and foresight. People with these characteristics can ink the bird on their sleeve to pay homage to the show.

15. Tiger

A tiger is one of the strongest animals on Berserk. It symbolises courage, vitality, and speed and is a good ink symbol on the sleeve.

Weapons of valor

16. Sword

Besides characters and animals, Berserk has various important symbols that appear on the show. One of the primary weapons is the sword, particularly The Dragon Slayer, a massive sword owned by the main protagonist, Guts.

17. Axe

Another weapon appears on the show: the Axe of the Gnomes, borrowed from Flora and Gut and among the magical items that help Schierke invade Enoch Village.

18. Spear

The Black Spear of Vanity is a Mortal Sin Weapon in the series Berserk of Gluttony. Most warriors fought with spears in battles, and getting the weapon inked on their sleeves wasn't a bad idea.

Mythical titans

19. Dragon

Dragons have been mentioned even before appearing in the Berserk anime. They are mentioned after the Great Wave of the Astral World and are common in Japanese culture. The spiritual and mythical creature signifies power, wisdom, and luck.

20. Elephant

Elephants appear in the series as monstrous creatures during the Eclipse Arc. This scene is considered one of the story's most disturbing and brutal parts.

21. Makara

The whale-like creature known as Makara is a form of pishacha. In the story, Ganishka endowed these Makaras and controlled them by the Kushan sorcerers. One Makara is capable of sinking ten warships.

Norse connections

22. Yggdrasil

The Yggdrasil is an equivalent of the World Tree, a massive, interconnected tree. It is a central and mystical element in Berserk's universe and shares similarities with the Norse mythological tree.

23. Valknut

This symbol appears on the show in connection with Norse mythology. The Valknut tattoo is an excellent symbol of the Berserker spirit and is perfect for bold men.

24. Norse Mythology

The Berserk manga series features the Brand of Sacrifice, a cursed mark associated with Norse mythology berserkers. The Norse mythology and the Berserk curse mark tattoo are excellent depictions of the anime.

Tyrants and terrors

25. Emperor Ganishka

Ganishka is one of the male characters, an influential apostle and a Kushan emperor. He is the main antagonist of the series and the Falcon of the Millennium Empire Arc. This sleeve tattoo will stand out for fans.

26. Lady Vandimion

Lady Vandimion is the wife of Manifico de Vandimion and mother to Farnese de Vandimion. She has an eye for analysing people's personalities and can detect secret relationships. If you fancy her, you can get her tattooed on your sleeve.

27. Beast of Darkness

The Beast of Darkness is a representation of Guts' wrath and bloodlust. The wrath which emerges from the Eclipse gave him a traumatic experience. If you identify with the pain of the past, this is one of the tattoo designs you can ink.

Berserk legends

28. Norse Berserkers

The Norse Berserkers represent the elite warriors who went to battle with the enemy. They are a symbol of strength and courage and make good tattoos.

29. Viking berserker

The mythical imagery of the Viking berserker ink design is mysterious and powerful. You can earn your place in animation by getting a mean Viking warrior ink sleeve. This will also work if your inspiration is beyond Japanese mythology and you love Thor.

30. Judeau

Judeau is a manga series character and an original Band of the Hawk member. He is famous for his knife-throwing skills and his ability to read other people's emotions.

What does the Berserk tattoo mean?

The Berserk tattoo means people's pain and suffering and their battles to overcome them. People who get these tattoos consider themselves persistent fighters.

Is Berserk symbol demonic?

The Berserk symbol, the Brand of Sacrifice, seen with the main character Gut, is considered demonic. It is used to choose those in the Invocation of Doom.

Berserk tattoos have become popular thanks to the famous Japanese manga and series Berserk. The story and characters depict life struggles and the battles to overcome them, which connect with many people. If you are a fan of the show, you can adopt the above tattoo ideas on your sleeve.

