Fast-rising act Terry Apala thanked his senior colleague Wizkid for appearing on the remix of his song "Apala Disco"

In a recent interview, Apala highlighted how Wizkid's verse had a big impact on his career, saving him millions of naira in promotion costs

Apala admitted that Wizkid's involvement marked a watershed moment in his career, triggering reactions online

Nigerian fast-rising artist Terry Ejeh, also known as Terry Apala, has thanked his colleague Wizkid for his professional success.

In a recent interview with Pulse, Apala stated that Wizkid transformed his career by including a verse on the remix of his song 'Apala Disco.'

He claimed Wizkid's involvement on the song saved him millions of naira that he would have spent on promotion. Apala stated:

"It wasn't my doing. Wizkid just decided to help me, seeing that I've been struggling in the music industry for long. He changed my entire career with just one verse.

"It's more like a shortcut. It's like you're planning to spend millions to promote your song and Wizkid now jumped on the song; it will automatically reduce the promotion budget. That's how God works."

The remix, which also featured Seyi Vibes and DJ Tunez, was a major moment in Apala's career.

Nigerians react to Tery Apala's video

@ololade10_:

"Everyone knows his starpower."

@sanyaa011:

"if to say na Davido the career go go farrr better than this."

@BBtarddy:

"E go take like 20 years before gbavido go fit catch up with Terry Apala not to talk of Wizkid."

@Ashabul_Jannaah:

"I’m so amazed by how both the interviewer and the interviewee look. Muah 😘 Anyway, he’s very grateful for making this statement."

@merit_dave:

"Make person help me post that video when him wiz,Seyi vibe and dj tunez perform together for."

@Boluwatife24269:

"Una go come online dey cap rubbish. OGA rest."

@Arizona19971:

"So your career don change like this ?"

@Coded_Alh_:

"Haaaa Wizkid no be ordinary human being man! Some kind Grace no be here oooh."

@Jospark_:

No he didn't change your career, he revived your dead career bro I'm your fan

