James Derrick’s biography: who is Miranda Derrick’s husband?

Who is dancer James Derrick? He is a renowned American choreographer, dancer, and social media personality. He is well-known on Instagram for sharing many dance videos and occasionally partnering with other famous dancers. The dancer is Miranda Derrick’s husband and is sometimes referred to as B Dash.

James Derrick’s gradual rise to fame began by participating in dance competitions and sharing some of his dance moves on social media. As a result, he became widely recognised and is currently thriving in his entertainment career.

Profile summary

Full name James Derrick Nickname B Dash Gender Male Date of birth 21 November 1988 Age 33 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Partner Miranda Wilking Derrick Profession Dancer, choreographer, social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @bdash_2 TikTok @bdash_2

James Derrick’s biography

The renowned dancer was born and raised in North Hollywood, a neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California, USA. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity and is a Christian faithful.

How old is James Derrick?

The entertainer was born on 21 December 1988, and his age is 33 years old as of June 2022. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Why is James Derrick famous?

He is a prominent professional dancer and social media influencer. The celebrity began dancing at a young age and even took part in street dance competitions.

He started gaining recognition when he appeared in season 2 of the TV series World of Dance. In 2015, he caught the attention of many people when he participated in the American reality TV show So You Think You Can Dance.

Miranda Derrick’s husband boasts a massive fan following on Instagram, where he regularly shares his dance videos. He collaborates with his wife Miranda to create dance videos and occasionally involves other professional dancers such as Aubrey Fisher, Jean Victor Mackie, and Vik White. He is also a TikTok star and uploads similar videos on the platform. The artist is represented by 7M Films.

What is James Derrick’s net worth?

According to Buzz Learn, B Dash’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, this source of information is unverified and, thus, not credible. He earns significant money from endorsing brands such as Project X Paris, PacSun, and True Religion.

Who is James Derrick’s wife?

His wife is Miranda Wilking Derrick. James Derrick’s wife is a professional dancer and social media influencer. The couple got engaged in August 2021 and have been together as husband and wife since then.

When was Miranda and James Derrick’s wedding? Even though the dance partners are together, they have not officially tied the knot.

Fast facts about James Derrick

James Derrick is a famous dancer and choreographer with a massive following on Instagram. He is also known for being the husband of social media influencer Miranda Derrick.

