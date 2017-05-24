Madonna University Okija school fees for 2021/2022 and other details

Madonna University Okija is one of the three campuses that make up Madonna University Nigeria. The Okija campus in Anambra went into operation in 1999 and was the first of the three. Fiver years later, the main campus operations were shifted from Okija to the Elele campus in Rivers State. The Okija campus is home to the university’s Law, Arts and Education, and Management and Social Sciences faculties.

A building isnide Madonna University. Photo: @maunigeria

Source: Facebook

The annual and per-Semester learning fee at Madonna University Okija varies depending on one’s course of choice.

Madonna University Okija school fees

How much is the Madonna University school fees? Here is a look at the 2021/2022 fee structure for the numerous courses offered at Madonna University Okija.

Faculty of Management Sciences

This faculty offers six courses related to the management sciences. Here is a breakdown of the fee structure for each.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Accounting: ₦251,500 (Semester 1) and ₦151,500 (Semester 2)

₦251,500 (Semester 1) and ₦151,500 (Semester 2) Business Administration: ₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2)

₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2) Entrepreneurship: ₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2)

₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2) Public Administration: ₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2)

₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2) Marketing: ₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2)

₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2) Banking And Finance: ₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2)

Faculty of Science

The faculty of science has four departments.

Biochemistry: ₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2)

₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2) Computer Science: ₦251,500 (Semester 1) and ₦151,500 (Semester 2)

₦251,500 (Semester 1) and ₦151,500 (Semester 2) Microbiology: ₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2)

₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2) Industrial Chemistry: ₦228,000 (Semester 1) and ₦128,000 (Semester 2)

The university’s other two campuses also offer a wide range of courses. Here are the fees charged for courses under the different faculties and departments.

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology offers seven courses. Here is a breakdown of the fees charged for courses under the faculty.

Chemical Engineering: ₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2)

₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2) Civil Engineering: ₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2)

₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2) Computer Engineering: ₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2)

₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2) Food Science and Technology: ₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2)

₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2) Mechanical Engineering: ₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2)

₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2) Electrical/Electronic Engineering: ₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2)

₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2) Petroleum Engineering: ₦277,500 (Sem 1) and ₦177,500 (Sem 2)

Faculty Of Education and Arts

There are three courses offered by the Faculty of Education and Arts. Here is a look at the annual school fees for each course.

Computer Science Education: ₦154,500 (Sem 1) and ₦74,500 (Sem 2)

₦154,500 (Sem 1) and ₦74,500 (Sem 2) Business Education: ₦154,500 (Sem 1) and ₦74,500 (Sem 2)

₦154,500 (Sem 1) and ₦74,500 (Sem 2) English Language: ₦228,000 (Sem 1) and ₦128,000 (Sem 2)

Faculty Of Law

Law: ₦775,000 (Semester 1) and ₦425,000 (Semester 2)

College Of Medicine

The College of Medicine only has a single department, that of Medicine and Surgery. The only course under this college costs ₦925,000 for the first semester and ₦575,000 for the second.

Faculty Of Health Sciences

A photo of a microscpe. Photo: pixabay.com, @kkolosov

Source: UGC

Here is a breakdown of the Madonna University school fees for the Medical Laboratory Science course and others under the Faculty of Health Sciences.

Medical Laboratory Science: ₦246,500 (Sem 1) and ₦156,500 (Sem 2)

₦246,500 (Sem 1) and ₦156,500 (Sem 2) Public Health: ₦197,500 (Sem 1) and ₦107,500 (Sem 2)

₦197,500 (Sem 1) and ₦107,500 (Sem 2) Madonna University nursing school fees: ₦326,500 (Sem 1) and ₦236,500 (Sem 2)

₦326,500 (Sem 1) and ₦236,500 (Sem 2) Optometry: ₦246,500 (Sem 1) and ₦156,500 (Sem 2)

Faculty of Pharmacy

The Faculty of Pharmacy only offers a single course. For the 2021/2022 academic year, students in the pharmacy course will be expected to pay ₦590,000 for the first semester and ₦390,000 for the second one.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Here is a look at the Madonna University courses and fees under this faculty.

Anatomy: ₦202,500 (Sem 1) and ₦102,500 (Sem 2)

₦202,500 (Sem 1) and ₦102,500 (Sem 2) Physiology: ₦202,500 (Sem 1) and ₦102,500 (Sem 2)

Faculty of Social Sciences

There are eight courses offered under Madonna University’s Faculty of Social Sciences.

Psychology: ₦154,500 (Sem 1) and ₦74,500 (Sem 2)

₦154,500 (Sem 1) and ₦74,500 (Sem 2) Philosophy : ₦154,500 (Sem 1) and ₦74,500 (Sem 2)

: ₦154,500 (Sem 1) and ₦74,500 (Sem 2) Political Science: ₦228,000 (Sem 1) and ₦128,000 (Sem 2)

₦228,000 (Sem 1) and ₦128,000 (Sem 2) Library and Information Science: ₦154,500 (Sem 1) and ₦74,500 (Sem 2)

₦154,500 (Sem 1) and ₦74,500 (Sem 2) International Relations: ₦251,500 (Sem 1) and ₦151,500 (Sem 2)

₦251,500 (Sem 1) and ₦151,500 (Sem 2) Mass Communication: ₦251,500 (Sem 1) and ₦151,500 (Sem 2)

₦251,500 (Sem 1) and ₦151,500 (Sem 2) Economics : ₦251,500 (Sem 1) and ₦151,500 (Sem 2)

: ₦251,500 (Sem 1) and ₦151,500 (Sem 2) Sociology: ₦228,000 (Sem 1) and ₦128,000 (Sem 2)

Madonna University Elele school fees for pre-degree courses

Besides degree courses, the university also offers pre-degree courses for students looking to pursue their bachelors’ degree but have not yet met all the academic qualifications. Here is a look at the fee structure for these pre-degrees.

First semester: ₦138,500

Second semester: ₦68,500

How much is the Madonna University school fees per semester for JUPEB courses?

Inside Madonna University. Photo: @maunigeria

Source: Facebook

The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) is a national examinations body. It is tasked with examining students who have gone through diploma programs and foundation courses and would like to get admissions into universities.

Here is a look at the Madonna University JUPEB courses fee structure.

Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Sciences, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, and Medicine: ₦339,500 (Sem 1) and ₦159,500 (Sem 2)

₦339,500 (Sem 1) and ₦159,500 (Sem 2) JUPEB for Faculty of Law: ₦339,500 (Sem 1) and ₦159,500 (Sem 2)

₦339,500 (Sem 1) and ₦159,500 (Sem 2) JUPEB for Faculty of Engineering and Technology: ₦214,500 (Sem 1) and ₦84,500 (Sem 2)

₦214,500 (Sem 1) and ₦84,500 (Sem 2) JUPEB for Faculties of Management Sciences and Social Sciences: ₦214,500 (Sem 1) and ₦84,500 (Sem 2)

₦214,500 (Sem 1) and ₦84,500 (Sem 2) JUPEB For Faculty of Education & Arts: ₦169,500 (Sem 1) and ₦59,500 (Sem 2)

How do I get admitted into Madonna University?

Prospective students need to fill out an application form available at the university’s admissions portal. The entry requirements vary slightly depending on one’s course of choice. However, these generally include five ‘O’ level courses at credit level in no more than two sittings.

Other general requirements include presenting original academic documents, passing an oral interview, and a medical examination conducted at the university’s medical centres.

Besides being relatively affordable, Madonna University Okija is also among the highly-rated higher education institutions in Nigeria. Moreover, the wide range of courses on offer makes it easy for prospective students to pursue something within their lines of interest.

READ ALSO: List of federal universities in Nigeria and their school fees 2021/2022

Legit.ng recently explored a list of Nigerian federal universities and their fees. Typically, high school graduates look to get into university and pursue courses related to their prospective careers. As with other countries, there are numerous universities in Nigeria.

These institutions offer various courses and charge slightly different fees. Depending on factors such as prestige and government funding, among others, some universities’ courses are relatively cheap while others can be quite pricey.

Source: Legit.ng News