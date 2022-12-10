Cora Tilley's biography: age, height, birthday, family, boyfriend

Cora Tilley is a TikTok star, model, Instagram personality and entrepreneur from the United States of America. She is known for sharing her lip-sync videos and short funny skits on the platforms.

Cora Tilley is a famous online content creator who boasts an average following on multiple platforms, especially on TikTok. Where does Cora Tilley live? She currently resides in Florida, United States of America. The social media star is an avid pet lover, as she frequently posts pictures with her four dogs.

Profile summary

Full name Cora Tilley Nickname Arianna Gender Female Date of birth 17 December 2004 Age 18 years (as of December 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 105 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurements in inches 28-23-31 Body measurements in centimetres 71-58-78 Shoe size 4 (US) Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Green Mother BreAnne Tilley Robinson Father Michael Towns Siblings 3 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Christian Hitchcock Profession TikToker, Instagram star Net worth $1.5 million

Cora Tilley’s bio

Where is Cora Tilley from? The social media entertainer was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. Her mother is BreAnne Tilley Robinson, and she works as an entrepreneur, while her father is Michael Towns. What is Cora Tilley’s real name? Her real name is Cora Tilley and her nickname is Arianna.

She has a sister named Morgan Tilley, a step-brother, Kingston Tilley and another brother whom she has not revealed his name. Cora Tilley’s family reside in Florida, United States, where she attended high school.

How old is Cora Tilley?

The social media influencer is 18 years old as of 2022. When is Cora Tilley’s birthday? She was born on 17 December 2004. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career highlights

She is a TikTok star, model, and social media personality. The internet sensation launched her TikTok account in 2021. Unfortunately, it got banned after she was accused of racism allegations from her fans.

She created another TikTok account on the video-sharing platform where she posts short funny skits and lip-syncs. She boasts over 1.5 million followers on the platform and 237 million likes at the time of this writing.

The American influencer is also on Instagram, with more than 236 thousand followers. She occasionally posts her modelling shots on Instagram and promotes various swimsuit brands.

What is Cora Tilley’s net worth?

The social media influencer’s alleged net worth is $1.5 million. She earns her money from her social media endeavours, especially brand endorsements.

Who is Cora Tilley’s boyfriend?

The American entertainer is currently in a romantic relationship with a fellow social media personality, Christian Hitchcock. The pair reportedly began dating in October 2021.

There were rumours that the pair broke up, but the allegations have not been verified. In a YouTube video uploaded on 30 November 2022, the internet sensation said that they recently took a break, but she hopes to get back together with him soon.

How tall is Cora Tilley?

Cora Tilley’s height is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres. She weighs approximately 105 pounds or 48 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 28-23-31 (71-58-78 centimetres).

Fast facts about Cora Tilley

Cora Tilley is a young social media influencer based in Florida, USA. She entertains her fans with her engaging content, including lip-syncs, and short funny skits.

