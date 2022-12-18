Esthalla Ortiz's biography: age, height, nationality, partner

Esthalla Ortiz is a fashion model and social media personality from the United States of America. She is well known for the Familia Diamonds YouTube channel. The YouTube channel, which consists of pranks and other relatable videos, has grown popular. She is also the mother of Txunamy, a young social media influencer, model and actress.

Esthalla Ortiz is famous on other social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. She entertains her followers with humorous content such as reactions, lip-syncs and dance videos featuring her husband and kids. Moreover, she has worked with various reputable brands such as Nike, Vogue, Glamor, and Liljewel.

Profile summary

Full name Esthalla Ortiz Gender Female Date of birth 29 December 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Marital status Married Partner Sdiezzel Ortiz Children 4 Profession Fashion model, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1 million YouTube Familia Diamond TikTok @esthalla

Esthalla Ortiz’s biography

She was born on 29 December 1992 in the United States of America. What is Esthalla Ortiz's nationality? She is an American of white ethnicity.

How old is Esthalla Ortiz?

The American YouTube content creator is 30 years old as of 2022. When is Esthalla Ortiz’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 29th of December. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Esthalla Ortiz do for a living?

She is a fashion model and internet sensation whose family YouTube channel has grown popular over the years. She began her social media career by sharing videos on TikTok. The TikTok star has gained immense fame on the platform due to her content. She has amassed over 8.7 million followers, and her videos have reached over 237.3 million likes as of this writing.

Her TikTok channel consists of lips-syncs, dance and reaction videos. She collaborates with her daughter Txunamy on TikTok. The model also features her other children on TikTok in short comedy and dance videos.

She is also a YouTube content creator. Esthalla created her family's YouTube channel, Familia Diamond, in 2017 with her husband, Sdiezzel. They share pranks, vlogs, challenges, routines and lifestyle videos on the channel. The YouTube channel has reached over 8.2 million subscribers.

She is also a fashion model. The social media sensation has gained immense fame on Instagram due to her lifestyle photos and modelling shots with her daughter Txunamy. She also uses her Instagram account to promote various fashion brands. She has worked with fashion and beauty brands like Nike, Vogue, Glamor, Hollywood Life and Wander Beauty. Presently, she has over 830 thousand followers.

What is Esthalla Ortiz’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Her primary source of income is her social media career. Moreover, her YouTube earnings add to her total income.

Is Esthalla Ortiz married?

Yes, the social media influencer is married to Sdiezzel Ortiz. Esthalla Ortiz’s husband is a social media star and YouTube content creator, and they run the Familia Diamond YouTube channel together. The two got married in 2017.

The couple is blessed with four children. Their firstborn child is Txunamy, who is thirteen years old as of 2022. Her other kids are Diezel, Solage and Ranger.

How tall is Esthalla Ortiz?

The American TikTok star is 5 feet 6 inches tall (168 centimetres) and weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kg).

Esthalla Ortiz’s fast facts

Esthalla Ortiz is an American content creator. She has gained immense fame on social media for her content. The model runs a Familia Diamond YouTube channel with her husband, which has reached millions of subscribers. She features her kids on YouTube.

