Sierra Oakley's biography: who is Dr. Oakley's daughter?

Sierra Oakley is a vet assistant and reality TV personality best known for appearing on her mother's Nat Geo Wild reality TV show Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet. She, like her family, is deeply committed to animal rescue and protection.

Photo: @sierraoakleyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sierra Oakley is an assistant veterinarian who rose to prominence after appearing in the reality TV show Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, with her family. Her mother is a well-known veterinarian and the only one in her Yukon community. She treats domestic pets, endangered wildlife, farm animals, and anything else that walks, crawls, or flies.

Profile summary

Full name Sierra Oakley Gender Female Date of birth 15 July 1997 Age 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Haines, Yukon, Canada Current residence Haines Junction, Yukon, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurement in inches 34-28-40 Body measurement in centimetres 86-71-101 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Michelle Oakley Father Shane Oakley Siblings 2 Relationship status Single University St. Francis Xavier University Profession TV personality, vet assistant

Sierra Oakley's biography

The young veterinarian was born in the Canadian town of Haines, Yukon. Shane and Dr Michelle Oakley are her parents.

Her mother is a veterinarian, and her father is a firefighter. Sierra's mother hosts the NatGeo reality series Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet, which premiered on 4 April 2014. She also owns Oakley Vet Services, which rescues and protects wild animals.

Sierra is not the only child in her family; she has two sisters, Maya, born in 1998, and Willow, born in 2004. Sierra and her sisters have taken part in a variety of animal-saving initiatives. They have also regularly appeared on their mother's TV show, assisting and caring for animals.

What is Sierra Oakley's age?

Dr Oakley's daughter is 24 years old as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 15 July every year and was born in 1997. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Educational background

She attended St. Francis Xavier University and graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Med. Sierra enjoyed sports and was on her high school hockey team member. In 2012, she competed in the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships; in 2015, she competed in the Canada Winter Games.

Is Sierra Oakley a vet?

She works as an assistant veterinarian. Sierra is passionate about animal rescue and protection. She has assisted her mother in treating and caring for abandoned animals or those rescued from the wild who require immediate assistance.

Sierra appeared on her mother's reality show on Nat Geo Wild American television series. She appeared in 22 episodes of the show between 2014 and 2017. The show stars her mother, Dr Michelle, and follows her adventures in and around Haines Junction, Yukon, and Haines, Alaska.

Is Sierra Oakley married?

Sierra has never discussed her personal life; while speaking in interviews, she only discusses work-related topics. A short glance at her social media sites reveals nothing about her relationship.

What is Sierra Oakley's height?

She is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) and weighs 127 kilograms (58 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches (86-71-101 centimetres).

FAQs

How old is Sierra Oakley? She is 24 years old as of 2022. She was born on July 15 1997. What is Sierra Oakley's ethnicity? She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity. Why is Sierra Oakley famous? She is well-known as Dr Oakley's daughter. Her mother is renowned for her reality show on Nat Geo Wild. What is Sierra Oakley's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $80,000. How tall is Sierra Oakley? She is 5 feet and 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. What is Sierra Oakley's Instagram? Her handle is @sierraoakleyy. She has close to 29 thousand followers at the time of this writing. Where is Sierra Oakley now? She now lives in Haines Junction, Yukon, Canada. She is dedicated to assisting her mother with her veterinarian duties.

Sierra Oakley is deeply committed to animal welfare and aspires to be a professional veterinarian like her mother. She has assisted her mother in the treatment of injured and diseased animals.

READ ALSO: Michelle Grace's biography: who is the late Ray Liotta's ex–wife?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Michelle Grace. She is an American film producer and actress best known for her roles in A Rumor of Angels and Baseball Wives. She is also well known for being the ex-wife of the late American actor Ray Liotta.

Michelle worked as an actress and film producer in the entertainment industry. She has four film production credits and three acting credits.

Source: Legit.ng