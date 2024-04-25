A Nigerian lady who moved to the UK 14 years ago has returned home for the first time to surprise her parents

An emotional video which captured their reunion is trending as it showed how her parents reacted when they saw her

Her mother was so happy that she embraced her daughter several times and even wanted to carry her like a baby

Emotional reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who returned from the UK.

The lady has lived in the UK for 14 years and was coming home for the first time since she left.

It was also arranged to be a huge surprise for her parents, who did not know that their daughter was coming home.

It was a moment of pure joy when the lady arrived home, and her parents saw her stepping down from the car.

In the video shared on TikTok by @funmyte_more, the lady's mother could not believe her eyes as she jumped up and hugged her daughter.

Her father, too, was over the moon as he could not contain his happiness. Many people gathered at the scene to witness the happy event.

The video was captioned:

"Surprise visit to my parent in Nigeria after 14 years in the UK."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady returns from the UK

@EbonyIDNoble said:

"Congratulations. You're your dad's carbon copy."

@Afrik kitchen said:

"So beautiful to watch. Mumsy wan carry you o.. Lol."

@best4best said:

"A very big congratulations. God, the day I decided to go back home and visit my family, let both my parents be alive to welcome me in Jesus' name. Amen. Let the hand of God cover you in that country."

@Triplets mum said:

"Your mom made me cry wen she asked to carry u on her back. We will always remain babies in the eyes of our mother."

Man returns home after five years

In a related story, a Nigerian man who travelled abroad and lived there for five years has finally returned home to reunite with his wife.

The man did not let his wife know that he was coming back home as he decided to make it a huge surprise.

The woman said her husband left Nigeria when she was pregnant with their first baby, and he only returned this year.

Source: Legit.ng