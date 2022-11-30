Carson Roney’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Carson Roney is a well-known social media star best known for her TikTok account, where she posts comedy and dance videos and basketball-related content.

Carson Roney is a college basketball player and a social media influencer. ESPN ranked her as one of the country's top ten most marketable college basketball players.

Profile summary

Full name Carson Roney Gender Female Date of birth 26 January 1998 Age 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Waverly, Ohio, USA Current residence Waverly, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 33-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 84-70-90 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Ginger Rase Father David Roney Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Adrien Nunez School Eastern Pike High School, Shawnee University Profession Social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @carson.roney TikTok @carson.roney YouTube Carson and Adrien

Carson Roney's biography

The social media personality was born and raised in Waverly, Ohio, in 1998. As of 2022, Carson Roney's age is 24 years. She celebrates her birthday on 26 January.

She was raised alongside her two siblings, Cassidy and her brother Camden. Her father is David Roney, while her mother is Ginger Rase.

Career

Carson Roney began posting photos to her Instagram account in 2018. While she mostly posts pictures of herself in fashionable clothes, she also frequently posts basketball-related pictures.

She is also well known for her massive TikTok fan base, where she regularly shares sports videos, funny skits, and dance and lip-sync videos. Her account has over 235 million likes and 4.6 million followers.

Together with her boyfriend, they co-run a YouTube channel, Carson and Adrien, with over 150 thousand subscribers. They have promoted brands such as Coach, Spotify, Coca-Cola, Hugo Boss, Candy Crush, Garnier Fructis, and Victoria Secret.

Carson Roney's basketball career

Roney has had an interest in basketball since she was a child. Her grandfather played basketball for the University of Rio Grande, and her brother Camden played for Wheelersburg.

She began playing competitively in sixth grade while attending Eastern Local High School in Beaver, Ohio. Later, she enrolled at Shawnee State University, where she played her freshman, junior, and senior seasons for the Bears.

What is Carson Roney's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. It should be noted that the information source has not been verified and thus is unreliable.

How tall is Carson Roney?

She is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measurements are 33-24-35 inches (84-70-90 centimetres).

Who is Carson Roney's boyfriend?

Carson Roney is dating Adrien Nunez, a well-known YouTuber, social media personality and basketball player. The couple met in Michigan, where Adrien was attending university in 2018, but they reconnected in early 2020.

FAQs

Who is Carson Roney? She is a social media star from the United States. She is best known for her massive fan base on TikTok, where she regularly shares sports videos, funny skits, and dance and lip-sync videos. How old is Carson Roney? The former basketball player was born on 26 January 1998; therefore, as of 2022, she is 24 years. When is Carson Roney's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 26 January. Where did Carson Roney go to college? The YouTuber went to Shawnee University. What is Carson Roney's height? The social media influencer is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. What team did Carson Roney play for? She was a Shawnee State University basketball team member and the best basketball player who helped the team win its sixth MSC Championship. Is Carson Roney in the WNBA? She went undrafted in the 2022 draught and is thus not selected for the WNBA.

Carson Roney is a social media star and former college basketball player who has made a name for herself on TikTok and Instagram. She is frequently seen on social media singing, dancing, lip-syncing, and pulling pranks on people with her boyfriend.

