A Nigerian lady who studies an education course at the University of Ibadan shared her tips to prepare for examinations

She shared how she used artificial intelligence (AI) and other tools to prepare for examinations whenever they were coming closer

Her post triggered reactions on social media, and many who saw the post shared their thoughts on her approach

A Nigerian lady, Kabirat Ojo, who studies at the University of Ibadan, shared her preparation tips for her examination.

The 400-level Educational Management student at the University of Ibadan shared how she used artificial intelligence (AI) for exam preparations.

A University of Ibadan 400-level student shares how she uses AI for exam prep. Photo: LinkedIn/ Kabirat Ojo

Source: UGC

UI final year student shares study tips

On her LinkedIn page, Kabirat Ojo shared that she used AI tools like Gemini or ChatGPT to break down complex topics while preparing for exams.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐮𝐧𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝? 𝐘𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞.

"Life as an undergraduate can be a rollercoaster. Sometimes, despite our efforts, we feel underprepared or discouraged by the results we get. Exams can be intimidating, especially when the marks don’t reflect the hard work we thought we put in. The truth is that examinations are not enemies but they are checkpoints. They are opportunities to assess your understanding, grow, and learn how to do better next time.

"If you feel unprepared, don’t dwell on the past. Focus on the present and future. Start now. Catch up. Strategize. Aim to perform your best.

"𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐲𝐨𝐮: 1️⃣ Read and Prepare: Go through your notes, course outline, and extra resources. Use AI tools like ChatGPT or Gemini AI to break down complex topics.

"2️⃣ Study Past Questions Smartly: Past questions help, but stay flexible because lecturers can surprise you with new formats.

"3️⃣ Understand Instructions: Read exam instructions carefully, more than once if needed. 4️⃣ Interpret Questions Correctly: Ensure you know exactly what is being asked before answering.

" 5️⃣ Use Structure: Organize answers with an introduction, body, and conclusion. Planning your points at the back of the exam booklet can save time and keep answers neat. 6️⃣ Obey Rules and Be Punctual: Arrive on time and follow exam regulations strictly.

"7️⃣ Manage Time Wisely: Allocate your minutes carefully to each question or section. 8️⃣ Pray and Stay Positive: A calm mind and faith go a long way."

She added:

"𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬, 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐞𝐭, 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡. Wishing everyone writing exams the best of luck!

"If any of these tips stood out to you, or you have your own exam hacks, share them below! 👇 Tag a friend who needs this encouragement.

"I am Kabirat Ojo, a 400-level Educational Management student at the University of Ibadan, passionate about education, leadership, and community development.

A Nigerian lady in her final year at UI shared how she used AI to prepare for her examinations. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng