Fati Washa’s biography: age, family, net worth, Kannywood

Fati Washa is a Nigerian actress known for starring in Kannywood films. She has been featured in movies such as Karfen Nasara, Niqab, and Dangin Miji. The actress is also a social media influencer boasting a massive following on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, where she shares fashion pictures and endorses various brands.

Photo: @washafati on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fati Washa was interested in acting from a young age, and in 2011 she landed her first acting role starring in Jaraba. So far, the actress has numerous acting credits and is considered one of the leading Kannywood actresses. She is also a life and relationship advisor.

Profile summary

Full name Fatima Washa Abdullahi Gender Female Date of birth 21 February 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Bauchi State, Nigeria Current residence Kaduna State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Mallam Abdullahi Relationship status Single College Federal College of Education, Kano Profession Actress, social media influencer Net worth $300 thousand - $500 thousand Instagram @washafati

Fati Washa’s biography

The Kannywood actress was born Fatima Washa Abdullahi in Bauchi State, Nigeria. She has not revealed much about her family except for her father, who is known as Mallam Abdullahi. She is a Nigerian national currently residing in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

As for her schooling, the rising entertainer reportedly attended the Federal College of Education in Kano, Nigeria, for her tertiary education.

How old is Fati Washa?

The Nigerian actress is 30 years old as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 21 February every year and was born in 1993. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Fatima Abdullahi is an actress, social media influencer, and fashion enthusiast. She began her acting profession in 2011, debuting in the movie Jaraba. Since then, she has worked alongside top Kannywood actors such as Zahraddeen Sani, Ali Nuhu, Fadila Muhammad, and Shehu Hassan Kano.

Fati Washa’s Kannywood movies

The actress has been featured in numerous Hausa movies, and here is a list of some of the most popular ones:

Movie Period Hisabi 2017 Niqab 2017 Dangin Miji 2017 Yar Tasha 2015 Ana Wata ga Wata 2015 Baya da Kura 2015 Karfen Nasara 2015 Hindu - An African Extra Vagrant 2014 Ya daga Allah 2014 Fari Da Baki 2013 Gaba da Gabanta 2013 Makahon Gida 2013 Hadarin Gabas 2012 Farida 2012 Jaraba 2011

Fati is a social media personality with a massive audience on Instagram. She is a regular user of the platform, where she shares her lifestyle pictures and videos and endorses brands such as Rufaida Drinks and skincare products. She is also a fashion enthusiast and uploads her pictures donning different outfits on Instagram.

The entertainer is on TikTok, sharing lip-syncs and beauty tips with her over 657 thousand followers as of writing. She is also on Twitter with approximately 284 thousand followers.

Besides entertainment, Fati Washa is a life and relationship advisor. She occasionally gives advice on Twitter while also sharing motivational quotes.

What is Fati Washa’s net worth?

The actress’ net worth is alleged to be approximately between $300 thousand and $500 thousand, according to Sahara News Watch. Her successful acting career is her primary source of income, but she also earns additional income from her social media endeavours.

Is Fati Washa dating anyone?

Hisabi actress Fati Washa is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone. She was rumoured to be dating actor Nuhu Abdullahi and producer Usman Ussy, but none of the relationships existed as the actress claimed they were only friends and work colleagues.

Fast facts about Fati Washa

What is Fati Washa’s age? She is 30 years old as of 2023. The actress was born on 21 February 1993. What is Fati Washa’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Pisces. Is Fati Washa Nigerian? Yes, she is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity residing in Kaduna State, Nigeria. Where does Fati Washa’s family reside? She is from Bauchi State, Nigeria, where her family lives. What is Fati Washa’s profession? She is an actress and social media influencer. How much is Fati Washa worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $300 thousand and $500 thousand. Is Fati Washa in a relationship? The actress is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment.

Fati Washa has an established career as a Kannywood actress, having been featured in numerous Hausa films since venturing into acting in 2011. She is also a social media influencer with a massive audience on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. She lives in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Jeiel Damina’s biography: age, sisters, boyfriend, school

Legit.ng recently published Jeiel Damina’s biography. She is a Nigerian actress, blogger, film producer, and social media influencer. She is best recognised for starring as Olive in Best Friend In The World. Her other movies are Warm Christmas and The Final Word.

Jeiel is one of the Damina sisters who form the music group Triple J Plus. The sisters are founders of Neptune3 Studios, which has produced numerous music videos and web series. Is the entertainer dating anyone? Read her biography to know details of her personal and professional life.

Source: Legit.ng